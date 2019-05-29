SEARCH

Ginger for Seasickness: The Wonder Drug
Cruise Tips
165 views
165 views

Ginger for Seasickness: The Wonder Drug

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 30, 2019
170 Views
May 29, 2019

Green Seas: MS Roald Amundsen, The Future is Fish

There’s something in the water … and it’s powering Hurtigruten’s new hybrid ships.

MS Roald Amundsen, a hybrid ship powered partially by dead fish.

Since its inception in 1893, Hurtigruten has paved the way for expedition cruising with an ever-expanding roster of destinations. After 125 years, the company is entering new waters with MS Roald Amundsen, the first of Hurtigruten’s three hybrid-powdered ships that will be making milestones in more ways than one.

MS Roald Amundsen: The Future of Cruising

The initial draw of being the only ship in the world to run partly on electricity would be enough to claim a sustainability victory for the cruise industry. MS Roald Amundsen has fully electric propulsion for up to 30 minutes. But even when the ship does use gas, it’s running on a renewable source of fuel that’s aptly abundant — dead fish.

Liquefied Biogas (LBG) is fossil-free and produced from dead fish and other organic waste. With large fishery and forestry divisions, Northern Europe and Norway have a unique advantage in leading LBG production and have already put the fuel to use in smaller areas of transport like buses. This is the first time it will be used to power a cruise ship.

“Our ships will literally be powered by nature,” says Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam, “Biogas is the greenest fuel in shipping, and will be a huge advantage for the environment.” Indeed, the departure from traditional fuel propulsion will reduce bad emissions by nearly 20 percent.

RELATED: Chills and Thrills with Hurtigruten

MS Roald Amundsen was consciously designed for Norwegian coastal and polar expedition cruises and its eco-friendly functionality is only the tip of a very innovative iceberg. The 600-passenger vessel also features a high-tech Science Center, a top-deck infinity pool, and the tallest LED screen at sea that magnifies the passing beauty of the ship’s surroundings.

With approximately $33 million spent on this vessel alone, Hurtigruten is fully invested in being the world’s greenest cruise company. By 2021, at least six of their ships will operate on a combination of LBG, LNG, and large battery packs.

For more information on MS Roald Amundsen’s 2019/2020 voyages, visit hurtigruten.co.uk.

Photo: Hurtigruten

Your May/June 2019 Issue Excerpts

###

#########
Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 Voting is Now Open!
Cruise News
307 views
307 views

Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 Voting is Now Open!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 17, 2019
A Guide to Cruising to New York City
Destinations
854 views
854 views

A Guide to Cruising to New York City

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 16, 2019
Hurtigruten Unveils New Electric Explorer Catamarans
Cruise News
444 views
444 views

Hurtigruten Unveils New Electric Explorer Catamarans

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 14, 2019
9 Ways To Get Up Close And Personal With Australia’s Fauna
Destinations
405 views
405 views

9 Ways To Get Up Close And Personal With Australia’s Fauna

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 13, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Ginger for Seasickness: The Wonder Drug
Cruise Tips
165 views
165 views

Ginger for Seasickness: The Wonder Drug

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 30, 2019

Imagine boarding your cruise or personal water craft with the intention of exploring and taking adventures to lands you've never visited and have always desired to go.…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions