Great Cruise Ports for Scuba Diving and Swimming

If you are planning a cruise and are looking for fun off-boat adventure in the beautiful waters of your cruise ports and destinations, these are some of the best places for a day spent diving, snorkeling or scuba diving. These destinations include ports that are great for beginners and professionals alike so everyone can find something on this list that will work for them!

Key Largo, Florida

There is no need to leave the U.S. if you are looking for a good opportunity to go swimming in tropical waters. Leaving from Miami, it’s just a short cruise south to Key Largo, the island home to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Beautiful fish and coal along with manmade statues and shipwrecks, this is a great cruise destination to book for all skill and experience levels. You don’t want to miss it!

Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos

Tiny Grand Turk is popular with many divers; and if you have the time to head to Cockburn Town, do so! It has many dive shops and guides and the beautiful reef is accessible in just 30 feet of water. You will see coral, fish, and other marine life in abundance swimming in the beautiful crystal blue wars around the islands. Everyone, from novice snorkelers to experienced divers, will love the Turks beauty!

Dominican Republic

While it has long been a popular destination for years, the Dominican Republic has experienced an increase in tourists and visitors looking for a diving and swimming experience. Here you can find reefs that are overrun with life, from green morays and nurse sharks to giant crabs. Anyone from the novice snorkeler content to cruise the surface to the experienced diver wanting to go deep, you’ll find the perfect view.

British Virgin Islands

The B.V.I.s are a common destination for sailboats as well as divers and snorkelers. There are many popular spots for beginners and experienced scuba divers alike. You have fish and marine life everywhere and several natural canyons and walls to explore as well as a few shipwrecks that are popular with the pros. This location is great for everyone from unseasoned snorkelers to experienced divers.

St. Maarten

Although fewer divers and swimmers visit today, St. Maarten does offer sites that will make it well worth taking the plunge for. There are a few wrecks, and shallow reefs like Mullet Bay as well as deeper canyons and regions like Creole Rock for more advanced divers. You can see beautiful coral and sponges, and you’ll spot moray eels, lobsters and stingrays as well as countless fish species. Entry-level individuals will enjoy the sights and even seasons divers will be thrilled here.

Where are YOU cruising?

If you are interested in finding the thrilling and even lesser known destinations for scuba divers and swimmers then keep these destinations in mind when you book your next cruise. Finding a cruise line that goes to one of these tropical destinations should be a breeze, so see what peaks your interest the most and make your reservations today! You will love the beautiful underwater sights and the once in a lifetime experiences that await so find your cruise destination today!