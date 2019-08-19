Are There Good Hotels for Kids in Fort Lauderdale Before We Cruise?

Parents looking for the perfect vacation with kids are quick to choose a cruise because of all the awesome amenities and fun for kids. Cruise ships these days are floating amusement parks complete with go-kart racing tracks, IMAX movie theaters, water parks, teen centers and the list goes on.

The sunny city of Fort Lauderdale is the perfect place to cruise from, especially if you have kids. Not only is the weather warm and sunny all year round, but the city’s location makes it the perfect embarkation port for cruises all over the Bahamas and Caribbean. If you’re cruising from Fort Lauderdale with kids, finding the perfect pre or post-cruise hotel to bookend your vacation is easy.

There are lots of suitable hotels and activities in the area that kids (and parents) will love, so here’s our guide to staying in the “Venice of America” with your kids before or after your cruise from Port Everglades.

Museum of Discovery and Science

Getting outside the classroom is a great way to engage children with learning in a new and fun way. The Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale has a number of revolving and permanent exhibits for children of all ages which highlight Florida’s ecosystems, weather, prehistoric history and a lot more. The Keller Science Theater features live demonstrations and presentations that are as fun as they are informative. The museum even has a 300 seat IMAX movie theater if you want to escape the South Florida heat for a bit!

Located just a few blocks from the famed Las Olas Boulevard and popular downtown hotels like the Hampton Inn Ft. Lauderdale/Downtown Las Olas, the museum is a fun way to spend the day before or after your cruise vacation from Fort Lauderdale.

Take Surfing Lessons

It’s hard to pull yourself away from a sight as wonderful as Fort Lauderdale Beach. If a day at the beach sounds like a great way to get your vacation off on the right foot, sign the kids up for surfing lessons with a teaching service like EZride Surf School. The company offers surfing lessons seven days a week for kids of all ability levels. Surfing is a great way to enjoy Fort Lauderdale’s most important asset – the beach and ocean – and it’s something kids will love!

The waves in Fort Lauderdale aren’t too big on a normal day and that makes for a perfect place to learn! Instruction covers everything from how to stand up on the board to picking the best waves and can be individual instruction or in a group setting. Instructors provide all the equipment and keep an eye on things like the weather so you don’t have to worry about a thing. Just grab the sunscreen and hang ten!

Hotel Programs for Kids

Vacation is just as important for parents to enjoy as it is for kids, so many beachside Fort Lauderdale hotels offer children’s programs which offer parents some much needed relaxation time. The Diplomat Resort’s Kids Club hosts fun activities for kids ages four through 12. Among these include arts & crafts, collecting shells on the beach and even has a dedicated game room and computer stations for the kids to enjoy.

For a fun and educational ocean experience, Funky Fish Ocean Camp offers an inspiring day camp for children ages four through 17. Throughout the day, kids will learn to snorkel, boogie board, hunt for treasure and learn about oceanology and marine science.

Fort Lauderdale: a Pre-Cruise Paradise

There’s so much in Fort Lauderdale that one day probably isn’t enough time to see and do it all. Cruise and stay vacations are hugely popular thanks to local Fort Lauderdale hotels offering the convenience of kid’s programs, beachside service, breakfast included, and complimentary rides to port. Your cruise vacation with kids shouldn’t have to be a hassle, so do yourself a favor and pick a hotel that makes your life easier!