fbpx

SEARCH

Check Out this Caribbean Golf Cruise from Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise News
438 views
438 views

Check Out this Caribbean Golf Cruise from Atlas Ocean Voyages

Evan Gove - September 14, 2021
345 Views
Grant Balfour
September 14, 2021

Future Cruising Aboard the Sustainable Catamarans of Sunreef Yachts

You could soon be exploring the personal luxury of an eco-friendly cruise aboard Sunreef Yachts.

Photo: Sunreef Yachts Sunreef Yachts
Click on the icons below to share this post

We’ve all learned a little about different ways of doing things lately. Individual attention. Bespoke experiences. Fresh air with a small group of friends. That’s what the future of cruising could look like aboard the sustainable catamarans of Sunreef Yachts. 

This luxury shipbuilder has taken the small-ship experience of lines like UnCruise Adventures, Saga Cruises, and SeaDream, and combined it with the cutting-edge vision of ecological leaders like Hurtigruten and innovators like Virgin Voyages to create what they call “advanced solutions for sustainable cruising.”

Their vision for the future consists of two kinds of catamaran: the Power Eco Yacht and the Sailing Eco Yacht. Both are customizable to take into account every cruiser’s needs, and both are designed to be sleek, quiet, and kind to the air, sea, and land. The Power Eco Yacht combines hi-tech green propulsion with exceptional comfort. The Sailing Eco Yacht adds top quality recyclable sails in addition to advanced electric engines powered by ultralight, custom-engineered battery banks which are recharged by in-house produced solar panels.

While most cruise ships are welded together from massive sheets of steel, Sunreef ships use carbon fiber as an ultra-light, ultra-strong building material. The Sunreef 60 Eco Yacht, one of the company’s smaller sailing models, has a carbon fiber mast, boom, and Bimini top with in-built curved solar panels to generate electricity. The railings are made of strong, lightweight titanium. But the sailing ship also uses Earth-friendly sustainable materials, like floors made of reclaimed teak, countertops made of compressed paper, and even recycled sails for propulsion.

Excerpt Only. Click to Read the Full Article.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Let us know your comments!

Click on the icons below to share this post
############
Grant Balfour
Author

Reporter, mystic, musician, and beekeeper, Grant Balfour has published work in outlets as diverse as Kung Fu Magazine, Biscayne Times, the Australian poetry journal Cordite, and the Weekly World News. His second-favorite beaches include Richard’s Bay, South Africa; Sanur, Bali; Los Mochis, Mexico; the northern bank of the Elbe in Hamburg; and the one five minutes from his home in Florida. His favorite beach is the one between his ears.

The Latest

Check Out this Caribbean Golf Cruise from Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise News
438 views
438 views

Check Out this Caribbean Golf Cruise from Atlas Ocean Voyages

Evan Gove - September 14, 2021

As the summer golf season starts to wind down, Atlas Ocean Voyages is inviting golfers of all ability levels to take the Caribbean golf cruise vacation of…

6,807Followers
1,060Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2021 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions