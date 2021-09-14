Future Cruising Aboard the Sustainable Catamarans of Sunreef Yachts

We’ve all learned a little about different ways of doing things lately. Individual attention. Bespoke experiences. Fresh air with a small group of friends. That’s what the future of cruising could look like aboard the sustainable catamarans of Sunreef Yachts.

This luxury shipbuilder has taken the small-ship experience of lines like UnCruise Adventures, Saga Cruises, and SeaDream, and combined it with the cutting-edge vision of ecological leaders like Hurtigruten and innovators like Virgin Voyages to create what they call “advanced solutions for sustainable cruising.”

Their vision for the future consists of two kinds of catamaran: the Power Eco Yacht and the Sailing Eco Yacht. Both are customizable to take into account every cruiser’s needs, and both are designed to be sleek, quiet, and kind to the air, sea, and land. The Power Eco Yacht combines hi-tech green propulsion with exceptional comfort. The Sailing Eco Yacht adds top quality recyclable sails in addition to advanced electric engines powered by ultralight, custom-engineered battery banks which are recharged by in-house produced solar panels.

While most cruise ships are welded together from massive sheets of steel, Sunreef ships use carbon fiber as an ultra-light, ultra-strong building material. The Sunreef 60 Eco Yacht, one of the company’s smaller sailing models, has a carbon fiber mast, boom, and Bimini top with in-built curved solar panels to generate electricity. The railings are made of strong, lightweight titanium. But the sailing ship also uses Earth-friendly sustainable materials, like floors made of reclaimed teak, countertops made of compressed paper, and even recycled sails for propulsion.