SEARCH

Captain Minnie Mouse Inspires Tomorrow’s Female Leaders on Disney Cruise Line
Cruise News
71 views
71 views

Captain Minnie Mouse Inspires Tomorrow’s Female Leaders on Disney Cruise Line

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 22, 2019
67 Views
April 22, 2019

For Shore: Animal Encounter Shore Excursions

On your next cruise, get up close and personal with the world's most fascinating creatures.

Black Giant Tortoise, an animal you can see on an Animal Encounter Shore Excursion

There’s nothing like a shore excursion to really make your cruise memories magical: Taking in the scenery, enjoying the regional cuisine, and, of course, meeting the locals … including the kind with fur, feathers or fins. We’re talking, of course, about animal encounter shore excursions.

Animal-encounter tours have taken the world of travel by storm, with an ever-increasing range of destinations to explore and creatures to experience. From swimming with stingrays in the Caribbean to walking with deer outside of Osaka, here are just some of the amazing animal-encounter experiences that could be waiting for you the next time you step onto shore.

What’s an animal encounter shore excursion you need to take? Read on!

RELATED: Amazon – Big River, Huge Adventure

Cuddle a Sloth on the Amazon

Brazil is one of those classic cruise destinations that will never go out of style, and there’s nowhere like the city of Manaus to start an animal adventure. Manaus is a real paradox. On one hand it’s Brazil’s cosmopolitan outpost on the Amazon, an unabashedly modern city with every convenience and comfort. On the other, it’s a gateway to river and jungle adventures you’ll never forget. This is more of a cruise-within-a-cruise than a shore excursion, as you travel by boat to meet exotic animals both on and in the river.

Various establishments have been set up by local entrepreneurs to let you interact with the creatures of the Amazon, including spots where you can meet and greet free-swimming river dolphins in their natural habitat. Back on dry land — or at least back on one of the floating buildings that dot the river — there are many other creatures to encounter. You can meet an anaconda, the powerful giant serpent of the Amazon rain forest, or, if something friendly and fuzzy is more your speed, perhaps you’d prefer to cuddle with a baby sloth? These gentle denizens of the forest canopy provide a unique glimpse into an entirely different ecosystem.

Play with Penguins in Patagonia

Heading south, we come to the Straits of Magellan and the beautiful islands of southern Chile. One island in particular is home to our next animal encounter: Magdalena Island, just a short hop from Tierra del Fuego. This is the location of the Magdalena Island Penguin Reserve, one of the most….

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By Clare Emmett

Photo: Ingram Image

Captain Minnie Mouse Inspires Tomorrow’s Female Leaders on Disney Cruise Line
Cruise News
71 views
71 views

Captain Minnie Mouse Inspires Tomorrow’s Female Leaders on Disney Cruise Line

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 22, 2019
Scenes from the Porthole Party 2019!
Featured
665 views
665 views

Scenes from the Porthole Party 2019!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – April 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
382 views
382 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – April 19, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Vitamin Sea: Scents at Sea
Cruise Magazine
199 views
199 views

Vitamin Sea: Scents at Sea

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Vatican VIP – Miracles Do Happen
Blogs
712 views6
712 views6

Vatican VIP – Miracles Do Happen

Judi Cuervo - April 18, 2019
Behind the Cruise Line: Arnold Donald At The Wheel
Cruise Magazine
381 views
381 views

Behind the Cruise Line: Arnold Donald At The Wheel

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 17, 2019
Finding Your Emerald in Cartagena
Destinations
15240 views
15240 views

Finding Your Emerald in Cartagena

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 17, 2019
Don’t Forget This One Thing on Your Caribbean Vacation
Cruise Tips
412 views
412 views

Don’t Forget This One Thing on Your Caribbean Vacation

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 16, 2019
Mighty Fine River Rhine Aboard <i>AmaPrima</i>
Cruise Magazine
359 views
359 views

Mighty Fine River Rhine Aboard AmaPrima

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 15, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – April 12, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
445 views
445 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – April 12, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 12, 2019
Aruba Is Your Next Great Vacation
Featured
20183 views
20183 views

Aruba Is Your Next Great Vacation

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 12, 2019
Side Trip to Cinque Terre
Cruise Magazine
1948 views
1948 views

Side Trip to Cinque Terre

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 12, 2019
Something for Everyone at Tortola Pier Park
Cruise Shopping
29989 views
29989 views

Something for Everyone at Tortola Pier Park

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 12, 2019
Cruise Ship Friendship
Featured
944 views1
944 views1

Cruise Ship Friendship

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 11, 2019
The 5 Best Port Cities on the Gold Coast
Destinations
1401 views
1401 views

The 5 Best Port Cities on the Gold Coast

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 8, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – April 5, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
695 views
695 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – April 5, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 5, 2019
Virgin Voyages Warehouse Party Reveals New Cabin Designs
Cruise News
2196 views
2196 views

Virgin Voyages Warehouse Party Reveals New Cabin Designs

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 3, 2019
Ship Review: Celestial Sailing on <i>Viking Orion</i>
Cruise Magazine
962 views
962 views

Ship Review: Celestial Sailing on Viking Orion

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 2, 2019
Watch Porthole CEO on Lifetime’s <i>The Balancing Act</i> (VIDEO)
Cruise News
564 views
564 views

Watch Porthole CEO on Lifetime’s The Balancing Act (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 2, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – March 29, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
757 views
757 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – March 29, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 29, 2019
###################
Something for Everyone at Tortola Pier Park
Cruise Shopping
29989 views
29989 views

Something for Everyone at Tortola Pier Park

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 12, 2019
Cruise Ship Friendship
Featured
944 views1
944 views1

Cruise Ship Friendship

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 11, 2019
The 5 Best Port Cities on the Gold Coast
Destinations
1401 views
1401 views

The 5 Best Port Cities on the Gold Coast

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 8, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – April 5, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
695 views
695 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – April 5, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 5, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Captain Minnie Mouse Inspires Tomorrow’s Female Leaders on Disney Cruise Line
Cruise News
71 views
71 views

Captain Minnie Mouse Inspires Tomorrow’s Female Leaders on Disney Cruise Line

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 22, 2019

Family-friendly Disney Cruise Line has launched a new program aimed squarely at little girls and young women who dream of a life at sea. The collection of…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions