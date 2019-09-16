Flying High with Turkish Airlines

Turkey’s flagship Turkish Airlines has heavily invested in the enormous potential of Istanbul as a convenient travel hub between Europe, Asia, and Africa. Whether it be Turkey itself or international cities far beyond, the airline has distinguished itself by flying its 335 aircraft to countless countries and exotic destinations the world over. Travel from the United States is facilitated by gateway departures from Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami, Houston, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Adding to the convenience of the airline’s worldwide connections, the opening of Istanbul’s sparkling new airport serves as added appeal for destination-rich air travel. Ultimately, the new facilities will house a shopping mall and designer outlet, convention center, hotels, and an art and cultural center.

Travelers will find every component of air travel competently looked after by the refined airline regardless of class selection, but the business-class travel exceeds even the highest expectations. Start your trip off in style and comfort by electing to be picked up to and from the airport (within 35 miles) by private chauffeured limo.

Eat Well on Turkish Airlines

Shortly after priority boarding, your drink order is taken from a wide-ranging menu of cocktails, wines, and juices. Meal orders are taken once airborne, with gourmet selections prepared by the inflight service of the airline’s unique Flying Chef program; it feels like candlelit dining high above the clouds. Meals conclude with Turkish coffee and snacks, all leading to a great night’s sleep.

Beyond the comfort of the seats that convert to lie-flat beds, business-class travelers also enjoy first-rate entertainment systems, complimentary Wi-Fi, noise-canceling headphones, and a special amenity kit. In partnership with TV’s Dr. Oz, a video of Fly Good Feel Good is presented, suggesting healthy eating and exercise routines that reduce travel stress and sleep loss.

Passengers who opt to extend their layover time to more than 20 hours can enjoy Istanbul’s captivating appeal with the company’s “stopover” program. Economy-class passengers receive a one night’s stay at a four-star hotel in Sultanahmet, and Business-class guests receive two night’s complimentary stay at a five-star hotel.

Business Class Perks

Business-class passengers will enjoy access to Turkish Airlines’ state-of-the-art lounge at the new Istanbul Airport (IST). Among several spectacular amenities, the lounge has a 130-square-meter museum in partnership with Istanbul Museum of Modern Art. Time spent relaxing in the lounge’s private suites and complimentary massage chairs and savoring an unending selection of food continues to make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

With superb hospitality, regional cuisine, and upscale amenities, Turkish Airlines has made international flying something to enjoy and actually look forward to.

-Bill Panoff