fbpx

SEARCH

The Rough-Edge Corner of Costa Rica
Cruise Magazine
400 views
400 views

The Rough-Edge Corner of Costa Rica

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 16, 2020
108 Views
May 17, 2020

Floats My Boat: Love in the Wind

A tall-ship cruise gave us an easy, breezy, beautiful French Polynesia honeymoon.

Just like a couple of eager kids, we grabbed each other’s hands and carefully stepped barefoot from the soft netting of our catamaran to the smooth metal edge of the bow. The lush, green mountains of Bora Bora were before us, turquoise water below.

At that moment, our newlywed bond intensified. We gleefully jumped into the air together, plunging into the warm, crystal-clear salt water. Then, we did it again. And again. It was joy on repeat, creating beautiful honeymoon memories.

It was my husband’s idea to set sail for our honeymoon. I’m a fast-paced 37-year-old with a very Type A personality. I needed adventure, and I didn’t think a cruise would satisfy that need. But my husband, who had done a cruise vacation before, offered up a 7-day cruise through French Polynesia with such enthusiasm that I felt compelled to reconsider.

The 338-passenger Paul Gauguin had what we were looking for: an all-inclusive experience in a tropical, remote destination, where we could relax in paradise.

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By Kristin Volk

Photo: Paul Gauguin Cruises

The Rough-Edge Corner of Costa Rica
Cruise Magazine
400 views
400 views

The Rough-Edge Corner of Costa Rica

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 16, 2020
Choose Your Cruise – May 15, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
722 views
722 views

Choose Your Cruise – May 15, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 15, 2020
Back to Basics on <i>Oceania Insignia</i>
Cruise Magazine
226 views
226 views

Back to Basics on Oceania Insignia

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 15, 2020
CRUISE RECIPE:  Star Clippers’ Crème Brûlée
Featured
831 views
831 views

CRUISE RECIPE:  Star Clippers’ Crème Brûlée

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 14, 2020
Bookings Boom
Cruise News
1429 views
1429 views

Bookings Boom

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 13, 2020
<i>MSC Grandiosa</i>: The Name Says It All
Cruise Magazine
517 views
517 views

MSC Grandiosa: The Name Says It All

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 13, 2020
Orlando Ashford Stepping Down as President of Holland America Line 
Cruise News
5679 views
5679 views

Orlando Ashford Stepping Down as President of Holland America Line 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 12, 2020
5 Ways to Spend the Day in Ibiza
Cruise Tips
544 views
544 views

5 Ways to Spend the Day in Ibiza

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 12, 2020
The Mysterious Magic of the Venice Art Biennale
Cruise Magazine
294 views
294 views

The Mysterious Magic of the Venice Art Biennale

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 12, 2020
Nevis Announces They’re COVID-Free
Cruise News
1644 views
1644 views

Nevis Announces They’re COVID-Free

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 11, 2020
CRUISE RECIPE:  Viking Cruises’ Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Featured
448 views
448 views

CRUISE RECIPE:  Viking Cruises’ Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 11, 2020
Blue Angels Salute COVID-19 Responders Over Miami 
Cruise News
1079 views
1079 views

Blue Angels Salute COVID-19 Responders Over Miami 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 8, 2020
Choose Your Cruise – May 8, 2020
Featured
719 views
719 views

Choose Your Cruise – May 8, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 8, 2020
Carnival Corp CEO Talks COVID-19 Response with Porthole Cruise
Cruise News
4014 views
4014 views

Carnival Corp CEO Talks COVID-19 Response with Porthole Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 8, 2020
Cruising to Genoa: Your Guide to a Day in Port
Featured
842 views
842 views

Cruising to Genoa: Your Guide to a Day in Port

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 7, 2020
Hotels May Provide Blueprint for Cruise Cleanliness 
Cruise News
1194 views
1194 views

Hotels May Provide Blueprint for Cruise Cleanliness 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 7, 2020
CRUISE RECIPE:  SeaDream Yacht Club’s Cream of Pumpkin Soup
Featured
795 views
795 views

CRUISE RECIPE:  SeaDream Yacht Club’s Cream of Pumpkin Soup

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 6, 2020
Vitamin Sea: The Suite Life
Cruise Magazine
422 views
422 views

Vitamin Sea: The Suite Life

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 6, 2020
7 Sea-Inspired Items For Around Your Home
Cruise Shopping
746 views
746 views

7 Sea-Inspired Items For Around Your Home

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 5, 2020
The Best Margaritas at Sea for Cinco De Mayo 
Featured
586 views
586 views

The Best Margaritas at Sea for Cinco De Mayo 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 5, 2020
Let us know your comments!
#######
Choose Your Cruise – May 8, 2020
Featured
719 views
719 views

Choose Your Cruise – May 8, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 8, 2020
Carnival Corp CEO Talks COVID-19 Response with Porthole Cruise
Cruise News
4014 views
4014 views

Carnival Corp CEO Talks COVID-19 Response with Porthole Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 8, 2020
Cruising to Genoa: Your Guide to a Day in Port
Featured
842 views
842 views

Cruising to Genoa: Your Guide to a Day in Port

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 7, 2020
Hotels May Provide Blueprint for Cruise Cleanliness 
Cruise News
1194 views
1194 views

Hotels May Provide Blueprint for Cruise Cleanliness 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 7, 2020

The Latest

The Rough-Edge Corner of Costa Rica
Cruise Magazine
400 views
400 views

The Rough-Edge Corner of Costa Rica

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 16, 2020

Forget the platitudes about Costa Rica — the “safe” country, the “Switzerland of Central America,” all of that. If you cruise along the country’s northern Pacific edge,…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions