Fleet-Wide Crew Vaccinations Begin for MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises was one of the first to return to operation last summer when they began sailing in the Mediterranean. The cruises looked a little different due to the new health and safety protocols implemented by the cruise line, but guests reported enjoying the experience as whole.

Now, MSC Cruises is taking another step towards returning to normal, as they’ve announced a fleet-wide COVID-19 vaccination program for all its crew members. The vaccination program is now a core element of the cruise line’s commitment to health and safety. Since the restart in August 2020, MSC Cruises has welcomed more than 65,000 guests on board their ships.

Captain Giuseppe Maresca and all of his crew on board MSC Bellissima were the first to complete their vaccinations and going forward, the cruise line will prioritize crew members on board the 10 ships earmarked for Summer 2021 cruise vacations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, those scheduled to restart in the Caribbean out of U.S. ports as well as others that are gearing up for their restart.

Crew of the flagship MSC Virtuosa will be vaccinated ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage from May 20 around the UK from Southampton.

“Our health and safety protocol last year spearheaded a safe resumption of cruising in the global industry and our huge vaccination program for all of our crew further demonstrates our commitment to their wellbeing, of our guests and of the communities that our fleet of ships will visit in the months ahead,” said MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato. “Our health and safety protocol last year spearheaded a safe resumption of cruising in the global industry and our huge vaccination program for all of our crew further demonstrates our commitment to their wellbeing, of our guests and of the communities that our fleet of ships will visit in the months ahead. We focused and invested heavily in a health and safety protocol last year and worked relentlessly to engage and gain approval from a range of authorities to return to cruising safely and responsibly. Similarly, we have taken this approach to vaccinations for our crew – plan, prepare and perform.”

