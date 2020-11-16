First Look at Silversea’s Silver Moon Interiors

Silversea Cruises took delivery of their brand new ship Silver Moon just a few weeks ago and to celebrate, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Muckermann hosted a series of five virtual ship tours to preview the new S.A.L.T. venues, public spaces, restaurants, and suites. The ship is the 9th ultra-luxury vessel in the Silversea Cruises fleet.

First Look at Silver Moon

“Taking delivery of our beautiful new Silver Moon was a very proud moment for our cruise line,” said Muckermann. “The ship represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel in the 21st century, and we have made many innovative enhancements from her sister ship, Silver Muse, for the enjoyment of our guests. From our new S.A.L.T. ecosystem, which will enable travelers to delve deeper into destinations through the lens of food and drink, to the enriched public spaces, the enhancements aboard Silver Moon symbolize a refinement of Silversea’s already ultra-luxury cruise experience. We cannot wait to welcome our guests aboard this beauty in the near future.”

The first video offers an introduction of the new ship by Muckermann. At 40,700 tonnes and 212.8 meters long, the ship is the same size as Silver Muse, which debuted in 2017.

The second video is an in-depth look at the new dining venues found on board. Silversea Cruises is debuting an innovative new culinary enrichment program S.A.L.T., an acronym of Sea and Land Taste, which turns cuisine into an experience for all guests. Part of the program includes a “hub of culinary discovery” on deck four called S.A.L.T. Kitchen and it’s the largest of the eight restaurants found on board. Keeping things local, the menu changes with the destination and always includes a regionally inspired wine list.

The third video in the series takes a look at the public spaces found around the ship. Drawing from the successful design of Silver Muse, Silver Moon holds onto the small-ship intimacy and large, all-suite accommodations that has made Silversea Cruises a top name in luxury cruising. Many of the public spaces have been reimagined for guest enjoyment like the Dolce Vita lounge, the Connoisseur’s Corner, the Pool Deck, and the Spa and Fitness Centre. Also the Arts Café, the Panorama Lounge, the Observation Library, the Venetian Lounge, and the Casino have an upgraded look and feel.

The fourth video looks at the luxury suites, of which 96% have a balcony. Silversea Cruises outfits each stateroom with elegant décor, high end materials, and luxury amenities. The spacious suites benefit from one of the highest space-to-guest ratios of any luxury cruise accommodation, offering comfort for guests not found on many other cruise lines. The four Owner’s Suites, four Grand Suites, and two Royal Suites are the pinnacle of luxury and are a must for anyone looking for the ultimate luxury vacation experience.

And finally, the fifth and final video preview looks at all the options guests have to enjoy a meal on board the new ship. There are eight restaurants including S.A.L.T. Kitchen and several have undergone extensive redesigns when compared to Silver Muse. Atlantide and Kaiseki on deck 4 have both been redesigned along with La Dame on deck 8, the line’s French restaurant. Other venues include La Terrazza, Silver Note, The Grill, and Spaccanapoli.

Along with this newbuild, Silversea has plans to launch three new ultra-luxury ships: Silver Dawn and two Evolution-class ships coming in 2021 and beyond.

Have you cruised with Silversea Cruises? Let us know in the comments!