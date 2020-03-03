Way back in 1972, Carnival Cruise Line acquired their first ship which they renamed Mardi Gras and positioned in Miami for sailings to the Bahamas and Caribbean. The newest ship from the cruise giant is scheduled to arrive this November and is named Mardi Gras in honor of the very first ship in Carnival’s fleet. The upcoming ship is going to be a far cry from the original and Carnival is starting to show off some of the features, entertainment and amenities we can expect when the ship sets sail later this year.

One of the most anticipated features on board is Family Feud Live, a version of the popular television game show made specifically for Carnival and Mardi Gras. The cruise line offered a preview of the show in Davie, FL last week hosted by well-known cruise director Matt Mitchum.

Family Feud Live

You’ve probably come across Family Feud on your TV no matter how old you are. The show first aired in 1976 and has had numerous comedian and actor hosts. Since Steve Harvey took over the podium in 2010, the show is one of the top five most popular syndicated television shows in the country.

The show format features two teams of five competing against one another for prizes. The show uses the results from surveys given to groups of 100 people about anything from daily life. Questions are posed to the contestants who must guess the most popular answer from the survey.

The version on board Carnival Mardi Gras will be familiar to fans of the show as it includes a similar set design and game rules. The show will also feature the fun back and forth between guests and hosts, an aspect that’s made Steve Harvey such a popular host.

Hosted by Cruise Director Matt Mitcham

Cruise Director Matt Mitcham is perhaps the most famous man at sea (aside from John Heald, of course!) and hosted the preview show at Carnival Studios in Davie, FL. The studio is where Carnival entertainers train and practice before heading off to their ships. It features dancers, singers, musicians and now, a Family Feud Live set.

Porthole Cruise Magazine was invited to check out the preview show