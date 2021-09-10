fbpx

Falling into Paradise; Grenada’s Spectacular Waterfalls

Grenada’s waterfalls take this Caribbean island several steps closer to Heaven

Photo: Grenada Tourism Photo: Grenada Tourism
Torrents tumble down rocky outposts sheltered by a leafy rainforest canopy, cascading with a sparkling white sheen into a cooling pool below — no doubt a picturesque Caribbean paradise. 

On Grenada, the island’s many scenic waterfalls with their swooshing downpours and scintillating mists are often a short drive or a hike away — what you might call finding moments in paradise tucked within a verdant natural wonderland.

“You just can’t wait to put down your bag or walking stick and jump in the water right away. That’s how it makes you feel when you see them for the first time,” asserts Roger Augustine, destination experience officer with the Grenada Tourism Authority. “You are in awe as to how beautiful the waterfall and surrounding landscape look — everything is so lush and the water is so clear.”

Grenada is often called the “Isle of Spice” for its hillsides and farms with nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger crops. Yet a deeper look within its rainforests reveals its waterfalls — natural wonders, often hidden gems — that have become popular to visitors. Created by the island’s mountainous landscape and abundant rainfall, some of the spewing cataracts are easy to get to, but others can only be reached by hiking — sometimes strenuous treks up steep and muddy trails. 

When is the best time to see them? Since the island’s rainy season lasts from June through December, waterfalls are often flowing in their full glory in January but begin to taper off by mid February during the January-to-May dry season.

