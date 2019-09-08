fbpx

Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 6, 2019
September 8, 2019

Fall Repositioning Cruises You Need to Book

Plan a Cruise Month

The air is crisp, the leaves are changing and cruise ships are going from one side of the world to the other on what’s known as repositioning cruises. These cruises may not jump off the page when you’re looking to book a vacation, but trust us, they’re often a great way to see something new and save a little money along the way. If you’re growing weary of the same cruise vacation time after time, a Fall repositioning cruise is just what the doctor ordered! 

RELATED: What is a Repositioning Cruise?

Barcelona to San Juan on Norwegian Epic

From the stunning art and architecture of Barcelona, Spain to the sun-kissed beaches of San Juan, this cruise is 16 days of pure bliss. Board the ship in Barcelona and sail along the Spanish coast before heading across the Atlantic Ocean. Stop in Tortola and St. Thomas before disembarking in San Juan and heading right to the beach! Inside rooms start at just $529 and you can get up to 5 onboard amenities depending on the room you book. Amenities include beverage packages, internet access, specialty dining packages, and shore excursion credit. 

Fall Repositioning Cruise

Norwegian Epic

Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale on Crystal Serenity 

Does 12 days on one of the most luxurious cruise lines in the world sound good to you? Crystal Cruises is taking guests on a transatlantic journey that starts in Portugal and ends in sunny South Florida. Enjoy stops in St. John and St. Thomas after navigating the Atlantic Ocean all while basking in the luxury of Crystal’s award winning service and attention to detail. Oceanview rooms start at $3425 which is a steal compared to the prices you might find on traditional Crystal Cruises itineraries.

Crystal Serenity | Photo: Crystal Cruises

Southampton to New York City on Cunard Queen Mary 2

One of the most prestigious cruise lines in operation, Cunard takes their craft seriously. A 19 day transatlantic cruise is the perfect vacation for those who want a little fun in the sun. The cruise leaves from Southampton, England and spends six days at sea before reaching the Big Apple. Spend the day in the city before the ship departs for warmer climates in the Caribbean. Spend the next 11 days stopping in Tortola, Dominica, Bridgetown, Castries and Saint Kitts before sailing back north to New York City. 

RMS Queen Mary 2

RMS Queen Mary 2 is Cunard Line’s Flagship Vessel | Photo: Cunard Line

Marseille to Rio de Janeiro on MSC Poesia 

Trade in your baguette for a game of beach volleyball when you go from France to Brazil with MSC Cruises. The ship departs Marseille with stops in Barcelona, Cadiz, Lisbon and Funchal before crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Explore Brazilian cities like Fortaleza, Maceio, Salvador, Ilheus and finally Rio de Janerio. The whole trip is a magnificent 17 day journey on board a modern and exciting cruise ship. Inside rooms start at just $1064 so you’re saving a ton if you book soon! 

MSC Poesia

 

Seabourn Ovation Designed and decorated from top to bottom by famed hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Ovation gives off private yacht vibes and includes one of…

