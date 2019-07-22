Everyone has their own definition of paradise, but it’s hard to visit Miami Beach and not appreciate the daily sunshine, gorgeous beach views and a melting pot of cultures and styles you won’t find elsewhere.

The best part about Miami Beach is how close you are to all the attractions, restaurants and shopping. An area of the island known as ‘SoFi’ to the locals is within walking distance of many Miami Beach hotspots as well as PortMiami. Those flying into Miami Beach for a cruise vacation can get their vacation started long before the ship leaves when they book popular SoFi hotels like the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach which offers luxury amenities along with a convenient location close to the action.

Here are some of the best things to do pre or post cruise in Miami Beach’s SoFi neighborhood!

Yoga at the Beach

What’s more relaxing than yoga? How about yoga on one of the most famous beaches in the world? Miami Beach is a top spot for yoga lovers who head to 3rd Street Beach in the mornings to watch the sunrise and connect with their physical, mental and spiritual selves. There’s no better place to do yoga than with a fantastic ocean view with the warm morning sunlight shining all around.

No matter what your level of expertise, these free yoga sessions offer the perfect way to start your vacation out on the right foot. All you need is a towel and a great attitude to join in! 3rd Street Beach is just a short walk from Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach and all the attractions found south of Fifth Street.

Picnic at South Pointe Park

Miami Beach has plenty of spots to watch the waves roll in, but for those staying in the SoFi region, South Pointe Park is a great place to enjoy a stroll through the palm trees or a picnic with the whole family. The park is very family-friendly with a kid’s play area, concession stand, a boardwalk along the water and lots of green space to explore.

Before you head over to the park, grab an authentic Cuban sandwich piled high with roasted pork, ham, mustard, pickles and Swiss cheese at Las Olas Cafe on 6th street. The park has plenty of shady spots to sit back, relax and watch the cruise ships coming in and out of PortMiami. Can you spot yours?

Retail Therapy Awaits

Part of a cruise vacation is looking your best and there’s no better city to outfit yourself with some new cruise-wear than Miami Beach. Those staying at Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach are just blocks from all the top retail stores and unique boutiques you could need. Looking for designer style that will turn heads on board the ship? Stop by Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden, UGG, Zara and more. When you’re done lunch at the park, give into some retail therapy and make this vacation one you won’t soon forget!



Among the towering condos which dominate the SoFi skyline, there’s no shortage of retail stores to browse and explore. Forgot to pack something like sunglasses, a swimsuit or a phone charger? You’re never far from whatever you need when your hotel is in SoFi!

Authentic Greek Cuisine at Santorini’s

After a long day of fun in the sun, there’s nothing better than authentic Greek cuisine. Located within the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach, Santorini’s Greek Restaurant is one of the most popular in all of Miami Beach for its authenticity and atmosphere. Mediterranean culture meshes well with the vibes of Miami Beach and Santorini’s has fresh flavors and stunning views the whole family will enjoy.

Start off with fresh baked pita bread and hummus before diving into lamb kabobs, Greek lentil soup and more. Those looking for a true taste of Greece should try the Santorini Experience, a four-course meal for the whole family which offers fresh grilled octopus, saganaki, king prawn, lamb chops and more. If you’re staying at the hotel, just walk downstairs and a lovely evening awaits!

Miami Beach is the perfect place to vacation before your cruise vacation even begins. The beautiful weather, unique blend of cultures and unlimited opportunity for fun makes it a great spot for the whole family to enjoy. Our advice, book a SoFi hotel like Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach and you’re already in the middle of it all!

Let us know your favorite things to do in Miami Beach in the comments below!