Experience the Best of Miami Beach Before You Cruise

There isn’t another city that embodies a vacation more than Miami. The laid back atmosphere, the bright sunshine and the plethora of fun activities and things to see make it one of the best cities for a pre-cruise stay. There’s so much to do in Miami Beach and the greater Miami area that you may want to add another day or two to your pre-cruise plans so you can see it all. If you’re looking for the best of Miami, there’s no better place to start than a gorgeous hotel right on the beach like the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach. From luxury amenities to spaces designed just for kids, there’s no better place to start your cruise vacation than a Miami Beach hotel.

Miami’s Latin Influences

Some might call Miami a melting pot because of the year-round heat, but Miami is actually one of the most unique cities in the country thanks to Latin American influences, particularly Cuban, and a blossoming arts and performance scene that draws visitors from all over the world.

Espanola Way is a street on Miami Beach that dates back to the early 1920’s and it’s the best place in town to experience authentic Latin culture from the food to the music and everything in between. The city closed the street to road traffic and opened it to those on foot who want to browse the many shops, restaurants and watering holes. Looking for a new outfit, sunglasses or a swimsuit before you get on the ship? Espanola Way should be the first place to look!

A Blossoming Arts Scene

For nearly two decades, Miami has been home to one of the world’s most celebrated modern art festivals; Art Basel. What began decades ago in Switzerland now has international clout and the event on Miami Beach draws thousands of artists and visitors from all over the world. A brilliant display of color and imagination, Art Basel Miami guests often stay at world renowned hotels like the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach, a luxury hotel in the SoFi neighborhood.

For those with an adventurous side, head to the Miami mainland where another arts district awaits. FATVillage, or Flager Arts Technology Village, is an area of the city where modern art is on full display. The last Saturday of every month is the Artwalk, a street event featuring art, music, dancing and more from some of the area’s top creative minds. Sample the fare from local food trucks serving up some fantastic Cuban delicacies while you peruse the different booths. You haven’t lived until you’ve had a traditional Cuban sandwich!

Some of the best places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami Beach include:

Las Olas Cafe

Puerto Sagua Restaurant

Sandwich Qbano

La Sandwicherie

El Palacio de los Jugos

Make It a Beach Day

For all the fabulous culture, five-star cuisine and luxury accomodations found on Miami Beach, it’s a natural resource that takes the top spot as the most popular with tourists – the beach! Spending the day soaking up the sun and lounging in the warm, shallow waters is nothing short of therapeutic for those taking a much needed vacation. You don’t have to wait until you board your cruise ship to get into vacation mode, just book a room on the beach at Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach and get a jumpstart on your rest and relaxation.

Events like Art Basel, the culture of Espanola Way and the allure of a beach day are all worth planning your cruise around and the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach isn’t far from all of Miami Beach’s hottest galleries, museums, bars, clubs and attractions. Immerse yourself in the unique melting pot of customs and cultures evident in the food, the live music and the street art as you explore one of the best vacation spots in all of America.