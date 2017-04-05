“Exclusively Crystal” Gift Collection Launches with One-of-a-Kind Keepsakes

Cruise News – Apr. 5, 2017

The latest luxury offering from Crystal has arrived with the launch of the “Exclusively Crystal” gift collection, an online boutique that offers a selection of one-of-a-kind collectibles that reflect Crystal’s worldwide destinations.

Luxury items include a Gustav Klimt Complete Paintings coffee table book; an intricate mother-of-pearl caviar dish set; leather-bound wine, cigar, and Scotch journals; gemstone and pure-silver candlesticks; and a comprehensive selection of travel accessories. “Exclusively Crystal” gifts range across interests and price points, from beautifully crafted wooden chess and checkers sets, glassware, and chef’s aprons for under $100, to elegant home décor and embossed leather duffels from $400 to approximately $700.

“We are proud that Crystal has become a profound part of luxury travelers’ most precious memories of exploring the world, and we’re thrilled to offer a tangible collection of keepsakes that our guests can treasure for years to come,” says Crystal CEO and president, Edie Rodriguez.

The collection was designed to be an extension of Crystal’s All Exclusive brand campaign, which encompasses its expanding profile of vacation options at sea, on the rivers, and in the air. In addition to the Exclusively Crystal online shopping website, a hardcover catalog will be shared with guests in the staterooms and suites aboard all Crystal ships, as well as a magazine-style guide aboard the Crystal AirCruises private Boeing 777 and Crystal Luxury Air’s Bombardier Global Express Jet.

Photo: Crystal Cruises