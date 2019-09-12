Enjoy Your Next MSC Cruise From Port Tampa Bay

One of the fastest growing cruise lines in the industry announced a brand new homeport for MSC Armonia and those on the West Coast of Florida are in luck. Port Tampa sees just about a million cruisers each year and that number is expected to grow with the addition of MSC and their ship.

Why Cruise With MSC from Tampa?

Ken Muskat, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA, explained why Tampa made sense as the cruise line’s newest home port.

“As MSC Cruises expands its presence in the U.S., the introduction of Tampa as a homeport plays an important role in our long-term deployment strategy for this region,” he said. “We’ve seen increased demand for cruise options from Tampa as vacationers from around the world look to explore the city and surrounding areas pre- and post-cruise. We’re looking forward to bringing MSC Armonia, one of our more classic and charming ships, to Tampa and to introducing even more travelers to the MSC Cruises experience, inspired by our European heritage.”

Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay, sees MSC as a great draw for people from all over the world to come to the Gulf region.

“We are thrilled that MSC Cruises will be offering year-round cruises from Port Tampa Bay next year,” he said. “MSC Cruises offers an enriching and immersive cruise experience, bringing together people from around the world. Tampa is also known for the unique experiences the city offers its residents and visitors, appealing to a diverse mix of nationalities and cultures. We couldn’t be more excited for MSC Armonia’s new home to be Port Tampa Bay.”

Cruising from Tampa Bay

Tampa is in a unique location as it allows ships to sail anywhere in the Caribbean on cruisings of four or five days. For the Winter 2020-2021 season, MSC Armonia will visit destinations such as Key West; Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Progreso, Mexico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ new private island destination in The Bahamas.

MSC Armonia and her new itineraries will also continue to feature MSC Cruises’ partnership with home and lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, including exclusive culinary and discovery experiences on board and ashore. Taking place in multiple destinations across the Caribbean, Martha Stewart & MSC Cruises Excursions allow passengers to explore like a local as they discover hidden treasures of the destinations they’re visiting.