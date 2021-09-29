Emerald Cruises to Build Second Superyacht Emerald Sakara

Click on the icons below to share this post









Not only does Emerald Cruises have another brand new superyacht on the horizon, but they’ve got a brand new place to sail it as well! The cruise line announced today that Emerald Sakara would join the fleet by 2023 and will offer cruises to the gorgeous Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. It will be the 11th ship in Emerald’s ocean and river fleet.

The newbuild comes as a result of high demand for ocean voyages. According to the cruise line, Black Sea itineraries sold out within two weeks, an impressive feat given the global pandemic.

“We’ve received enormous interest in yacht cruising since announcing the launch of Emerald Azzurra, and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the building of our second luxury superyacht, Emerald Sakara. The yacht’s name is Sanskrit for the idea of ‘thoughts becoming things,’ and refers to the philosophy that positive thoughts can manifest into reality. We love this idea, which underscores Emerald Cruises’ brand promise of making our guests’ dreams of taking a luxury yacht vacation for an exceptional value come to life,” said David Winterton, global director of brand & marketing, Emerald Cruises. “Just like we did eight years ago on the rivers, we are bringing our own style of innovative and contemporary cruising to the world’s celebrated oceans, and we cannot wait to welcome guests on board our two superyachts to explore some of the world’s most incredible regions with them.”

About Emerald Sakara

The new ship, currently under construction inHa Long City, Vietnam, will be a sister ship to Emerald Azzurra and the name is a Sanskrit mantra meaning “thoughts become things”. At just 100 guests, the ship stays true to Emerald’s award-winning focus on personalized service and guest satisfaction. Like her sister ship, Emerald Sakara will have 50 staterooms, 88% of which have a balcony. Other features include an infinity pool, spa, gym and marina platform with paddleboards and snorkeling equipment.

When the ship does set sail, the eight-day Tropical Charms of the Seychelles itinerary will call on Port Victoria (Mahé Island), Sainte-Anne Island, Cousin Island, Praslin Island, Grande-Soeur Island, Curieuse Island, La Digue Island and Aride Island.

