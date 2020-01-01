fbpx
Welcome to 2020! Where are you cruising next? Here are the picks for the top travel experiences that left an impression on our editor-in-chief in terms of service, quality and memorable moments.
Bill Panoff
Editor-In-Chief

The Best On Board

Time spent aboard a cruise ship is time well spent. Here are our editor-in-chief’s top picks for best onboard experiences and more.

Blue Eye (Ponant’s Explorer Class)  

Cirque Du Soleil Cosmos and Exentricks (MSC Cruises)

OneSpaWorld

Remy (Disney Cruise Line)

Gary Hunter (Crystal Cruises)

Special Needs Group

Rudi’s Sel de Mer (Nieuw Statendam, Holland America Line)

Crystal Cruises

Royal Caribbean International and Holistica

Eduardo Arranz-Bravo (Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Encore (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Virgin Voyages

CruiSea

Norwegian Cruise Line

Oceania Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Holland America Line

Solarium Bistro (Anthem of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International)

Hurtigruten’s biodiesel fuel

MSC Divina

The Best On Shore

Cruise ships bring guests all over the world. Here are some of our editor-in-chief’s top picks for favorite activities and services for when you’re exploring on shore! 

Port of Québec

PortMiami

Costa Rica

Dunn’s River Falls Zip Line (Ocho Rios)

AR-media’s Anfiteatro Flavio augmented reality Coliseum tour (Rome)

MSC Accessible Tours Program (MSC Cruises)

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale

Taku Lodge

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Bahamas)

Jade Mountain (St. Lucia)

The Kimpton Fitzroy London (London)

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Istanbul Airport (IST)

Cox & Company (St. Lucia)

ITC — Be Unique in Italy

Virgin Port Services (St. Thomas)

Journeys Unforgettable

Brightline

Tortuga Rum Cakes

Kyu

Legendary® Steak Burger, Hard Rock Café, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, Florida)

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

The 47, Çırağan Palace Kempinski (Istanbul)

