Earth and Inspiration at Cocoa Vintage

What do avocados, Monstera leaves, toucans, and cocoa pods have in common? All these organic forms have been immortalized in ceramic clay and transformed into one-of-a-kind jewelry by Trinidad designer Crystal Antoine, owner of Cocoa Vintage. The Port of Spain–based creator’s simultaneously dramatic and delicate pieces are coveted by fashion-forward wearers, who gravitate to her wildly popular Cocoa Pod Collection of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Handmade and island-inspired, Antoine’s creations are more than mere accessories — they’re wearable art.

Design DNA

“Growing up, I was a ‘draw on the walls, paint on my clothes, don’t like math’ kind of kid. Luckily, my parents recognized my aptitude for art and helped me develop it. As an adult, I got into graphic design and became an art director at one of the top advertising agencies in Trinidad. But I never wanted to be behind a desk all my life and I craved more creative freedom. So I left graphic design to pursue another form of design: jewelry making. I had no formal training, just a passion to create.”

You can visit the Cocoa Vintage Shop at Normandie The Hotel, St. Ann’s, Trinidad, or shop online.