Don’t Miss This Pre and Post-Cruise Hotel in Seattle

Cruisers all over the world are dusting off their suitcases, printing their boarding passes and setting their email away messages in preparation for a much-needed cruise vacation. For those cruising to Alaska, that most likely means you’re embarking from beautiful Seattle, Washington. There’s a lot to love about Seattle and if you’re really looking to get the most out of your vacation, a pre or post-cruise stay in the city is a great idea.

If you’re looking for accommodations nearby to the Port of Seattle as well as the rest of the vibrant downtown area, the LOTTE HOTEL SEATTLE is one of the better options for cruisers. From proximity to comfort, here’s why this pre and post-cruise Seattle hotel should be on your radar.

LOTTE HOTEL SEATTLE

Located at 801 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle, the hotel is in the heart of the action. It’s not only less than two miles from the cruise port, but it’s also nearby to some of Seattle’s most popular attractions like Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, the Seattle Art Museum, the Seattle Aquarium and more. If you need to pick up a few things before you embark on your cruise vacation from Seattle, downtown is chock-full of shopping, restaurants and of course, some of the best coffee you’ve ever had.

The hotel was even ranked on USA Today’s list of the Top 10 Best New Hotels of 2020 and they’re currently the top ranked Seattle hotel on TripAdvisor.

What makes the hotel really interesting is the The Sanctuary, America’s first United Methodist Church, adjacent to the hotel. The beautiful stone building dates back to 1907 and the features like stain-glass windows and a full-size pipe organ make it a fun visit for guests of the hotel.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding Pacific Northwest, the hotel features bird’s eye views of the city through wall-to-ceiling windows. Rooms range from deluxe to the ultimate luxury Presidential Suite complete with a master bedroom, baby grand piano and the best views of the city. The rooms are designed in a contemporary style with unique artwork and all the comforts of home at your fingertips.

Special Seattle Hotel Cruise Package

The hotel is making things even better for cruisers thanks to a special hotel-cruise package. Not only does the hotel offer special deals for cruisers, but they also make life easier with transportation from the airport and late check out.

“Part of the package is your transfer from the airport, one consideration of this package is your guaranteed late check out at 1 o’clock because, especially this year, it is important because of the check in process for cruise on boarding, we are timing it so you can enjoy more time in the hotel,” said General Manager Victor Caguindagan.

Whether you want to hike through Discovery Park, catch a Seattle Mariners baseball or just enjoy strolling the streets of this unique city, Seattle has something for everyone. Make sure you book extra time before or after your cruise from Seattle so you can explore!

