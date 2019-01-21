Oceania Cruises made headlines just last week with the announcement of two new additions to their already stellar fleet. While usually that’s enough of an announcement for one month, the people over at Oceania decided that January was going to be epic. As a leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, Oceania Cruises unveiled its exclusive Dom Perignon Experience at La Reserve, pairing the most exclusive champagne with only the most exclusive dining venues.

Dom Perignon at Sea

Since it was first bottled in 1921, Dom Perignon has been the pinnacle of fine sparkling wine. Understanding the power of great wine when paired with great food is what led the cruise line to add the experience to their ships according to Bob Binder, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.

“This is a totally new concept that is exclusive to Oceania Cruises. We worked with the team at Dom Perignon to pair the perfect champagnes with the perfect flavors and the outcome is spectacular. Marina and Riviera will be the only places in the world for travelers to enjoy this exclusive Dom Perignon experience,” he said. “We created this dinner to be sophisticated, memorable, a little bit decadent, but also a lot of fun. After all, champagne is all about celebration.”

Created by the culinary team at La Maison Dom Perignon in conjunction with Oceania Cruises’ culinary team, the dinner is offered to a maximum of 24 guests so you have to act fast and get a reservation if you want to experience it! The cost is pricy, $295 per guest, but not when you remember you get to try some of the most exclusive and expensive champagnes in the world!

You can view each dish and it’s Dom Perignon pairing below!

Scallops “Rossini”, mole negro, roasted pineapple

Comme un Rossini de St Jacques, mole negro et ananas rôti – Dom Perignon 2009

Brittany blue lobster in yellow curry broth, coco foam

Curry jaune de homard bleu, nuage de coco – Dom Perignon 2006

Black truffle risotto, aged parmesan

Risotto aux truffes noires et vieux parmesan – Dom Perignon 2006

Seared wagyu beef sashimi style, sautéed arugula, blood orange-soya jus, caviar perlita

Sashimi de boeuf wagyu, roquette sautée, jus à l’orange sanguine et soja, caviar d’aquitaine- Dom Perignon Rose 2004

French A.O.C cheese plate, black currant-pepper paste, thyme flower

Assiette de fromage A.O.C, pate de fruit cassis-poivre et fleur de thym – Dom Perignon Rose 2004

Sakura tea “Geisha flower” ice cream, lemon caviar

Glace au thé fleur de Geisha et citron caviar- Dom Perignon 2009