fbpx

SEARCH

Is CBD Allowed on a Cruise Ship?
Cruise Tips
236 views
236 views

Is CBD Allowed on a Cruise Ship?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 18, 2019
413 Views
September 18, 2019

Do You Call It a Ship or a Boat?

A picture of a ship AND a boat

It was supposed to be a regular week in the “Cruising With Carnival” Facebook group with over 31,000 members, but Dana, a regular in the forum, didn’t get that memo.

A fellow cruiser made the mistake of calling the ship “a boat” and the calamity that ensued was Oscar-worthy drama. We laughed, we cried, we shook our heads in disbelief as the forum burned bright with opinion, insult and some fantastic humor. Dana’s assertion, that calling the ship a boat was disrespectful to avid cruisers and thus had no place in the group, did not go over well. We won’t post her original complaint as it was wholly inappropriate and rude, but the responses were hilarious! 

That got us thinking, do you really care if someone uses the wrong word for something? Do you feel disrespected by the word boat as a cruise enthusiast? Let us know in the comments below! 

Boat Vs. Ship

In an official sense, there is a difference between a boat and a ship, mainly size. The old saying goes, “a ship can carry a boat, but a boat can’t carry a ship”. Another example is ships are ocean vessels, where as boats operate on much smaller bodies of water.  Boats don’t have the navigational instruments needed to safely sail oceans for extended periods of time. You wouldn’t float your ship around a pond, would you?

The Reactions

While most chastised Dana for the rude way in which she condemned the use of “boat”, others decided to poke fun at something so trivial causing such a stir. Some people made jokes, others attempted to quell the confusion, some just shook their heads in disbelief.

Here are of the best memes and comments we saw! 

 

Let us know your comments!
###########
Cruise Deal of the Week – September 6, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
769 views
769 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 6, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 6, 2019
Where Do The Swimming Pigs Go During a Hurricane?
Cruise News
5789 views
5789 views

Where Do The Swimming Pigs Go During a Hurricane?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 5, 2019
Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery
Cruise News
1521 views
1521 views

Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 4, 2019
Is My Cruise Cancelled? An Update on the Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian
Cruise News
2174 views
2174 views

Is My Cruise Cancelled? An Update on the Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 4, 2019

The Latest

Is CBD Allowed on a Cruise Ship?
Cruise Tips
236 views
236 views

Is CBD Allowed on a Cruise Ship?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 18, 2019

Health and wellness is one of the most important things we focus on in our lives. We’re always looking for ways to live healthier lives whether that’s…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions