Disney Wonder Sails from NOLA for the First Time

In September of 2018, Disney Cruise Line announced a new homeport for Disney Wonder: Port New Orleans. It’s been a long wait, but the ship finally set sail on it’s inaugural cruise from The Big Easy and it was quite the party! The ship received a celebratory bon voyage from Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen, two characters from the Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog which takes place in New Orleans, as well as members of the traditional New Orleans Treme Brass Band.

Cruising to Bahamas, Castaway Cay

The new itinerary is only a limited-engagement season sailing for 2020 however. Disney Cruise Line will be returning to New Orleans again in early 2021. These voyages visit the Bahamas, Caribbean and include stops at Disney’s private island paradise, Castaway Cay.

In the 2018 press release, Disney explained why Port New Orleans made sense for their ship’s new homeport.

“Before or after their Disney cruise, guests can venture into the city to savor the distinct flavors of famous New Orleans cuisine, visit family-friendly museums and parks, and revel in the sweet melodies of world-renowned jazz music. Travelers will delight in the Southern charm of this new home port, and Disney fans will find magic around every corner as they recognize the iconic sights and sounds that inspired the beloved animated film The Princess and the Frog.”

Disney Wonder: New Orleans-Style

Onboard the Disney Wonder, Disney Cruise Line is “gonna take you there!” with a celebration of New Orleans dining and entertainment at Tiana’s Place restaurant and a menu that draws inspiration from the flavors and ingredients of the Louisiana bayou.

At the brand new French Quarter Lounge, guests are transported deeper into the story to enjoy live jazz music, sip a New Orleans-themed specialty drink and dance the night away. Throughout the days, family activities, trivia, workshops, crafts and music bring the bayou spirit of family gatherings and fun to life.

Have you cruised from Port NOLA? Let us know what you thought in the comments below!