Disney Wish is One Step Closer to Completion

The newest Disney Cruise Line ship is another step closer to completion! The cruise line celebrated a major milestone in the life of a cruise ship today with the traditional keel laying ceremony for their new ship Disney Wish, the first of three new ships in the line’s fleet expansion. The cruise line also announced that Minnie Mouse will be featured on the line’s hallmark bow art.

“As we look to the future with anticipation and excitement for continuing our legacy of creating magical vacations for families across the globe, we are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in the ship building process and to unveil Captain Minnie as the beloved character on the bow of the Disney Wish,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.

Keel laying ceremonies feature a freshly minted coin placed under the keel for good luck. The coin created for the Disney Wish features Captain Minnie, who made her debut aboard Disney Cruise Line ships in 2019 as part of a collection of initiatives aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the cruise industry.

“In maritime tradition, keel laying is the ceremonial beginning of the ship’s life,” said Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Germany, who placed the coin at the ceremony. “Today marked a momentous occasion for the Disney Wish, and I could not be more proud of our Imagineers, the cast and crew at Disney Cruise Line and the team at Meyer Werft, the shipyard in Germany, who are bringing this enchanting ship to life.”

The ship is scheduled to begin sailing in the summer of 2022. We’ve yet to learn where the ship will sail, but we’ve learned a lot already about the features of the ship. Disney Wish will showcase the immersive family entertainment, enchanting storytelling and outstanding service found on board every Disney vessel. The ship will be powered by liquified natural gas, a technology at the cutting edge of the cruise industry.

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.