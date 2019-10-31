Disney Helps Crew Keep in Touch

While some may fantasize about spending a year or more on a cruise ship, for those who work on board, being away from their home, their friends and their family for extended periods of time is a challenge. Understanding the challenges of living away from home for their employees, Disney Cruise Line has implemented a service for complimentary texting for employees at sea. The service works with both Apple and Android phones so it’s easier than ever before to stay in touch with loved ones working on board Disney ships.

A Multinational Team

With more than 80 nationalities on board Disney’s fleet, there are plenty of employees who are far from home.

“We recognize how important it is for our crew members to be able to stay in touch with their families and friends, and we’re proud to provide this benefit,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line. “This is another way Disney continues to provide a great crew experience for our shipboard teams.”

Disney is the first cruise line to offer free texting to their onboard employees and it follows with the company’s long history of providing the best possible work environment for their team. Crew members and Officers enjoy highly competitive benefits and employment advantages as well as ongoing training and development opportunities, as they sail aboard award-winning ships to the world’s most celebrated destinations. Recognized as the top cruise line for families and a leader in hospitality and entertainment, Disney Cruise Line offers unique career opportunities for those seeking to grow, innovate and succeed with one of the world’s most creative companies.



Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Disney Cruise Line features a fleet of four ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Guests can sail out of ports around the world on exciting itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe, among others.