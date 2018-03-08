SEARCH

5 Faves: Presidential Pursuits for Women in Charge
5 Faves: Presidential Pursuits for Women in Charge

March 8, 2018
March 8, 2018

Disney Gives First Look at New Ships

The Disney Cruise Line fleet has the most beautiful ships at sea and the three newest vessels setting sail in 2021, 2022 and 2023 will be no exception. This first, early rendering depicts the magnificent exterior of the newest Disney ships that will elevate family cruise vacations to a whole new level. In keeping with the distinct Disney Cruise Line style, the new ships will embody the elegance and romance of the golden age of ocean cruising with unique touches all their own. The new vessels will offer more innovation, new technologies, spectacular entertainment and more Disney stories and characters than ever before. Ingenuity and innovation from stem to stern will amaze and delight Disney Cruise Line guests of all ages. Each new ship will be approximately 140,000 gross tons and each is currently planned to include about 1,250 guest staterooms.

Cruise News – Mar. 8, 2018

Disney Cruise Line has revealed more details about their upcoming three ships – scheduled for maiden voyages in 2021, 2022, and 2023 – in the form of a rendering (posted above) that depicts the ships’ exterior design.

The ships will each be approximately 140,000 gross tons and will include 1,250 staterooms on board – the same guest capacity as Disney Fantasy, but with slightly more space inside. That may hint at new guest experiences, new technology, and more spectacular entertainment options available on board.

The exterior design, revealed by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger at The Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholders meeting, combines cutting-edge innovations with the romance and elegance of the Golden Age of ocean travel. The ships will be powered by clean-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Once all three new ships are sailing, Disney Cruise Lines will have nearly doubled the size of their current fleet.

Photo: Disney Cruise Line

Whether you're a first-time cruiser or a veteran sailor of the seas, Porthole Cruise Magazine is your ultimate cruise guide - answering your questions, enticing your senses, and unlocking the explorer in you.

