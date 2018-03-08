Disney Gives First Look at New Ships

Cruise News – Mar. 8, 2018

Disney Cruise Line has revealed more details about their upcoming three ships – scheduled for maiden voyages in 2021, 2022, and 2023 – in the form of a rendering (posted above) that depicts the ships’ exterior design.

The ships will each be approximately 140,000 gross tons and will include 1,250 staterooms on board – the same guest capacity as Disney Fantasy, but with slightly more space inside. That may hint at new guest experiences, new technology, and more spectacular entertainment options available on board.

The exterior design, revealed by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger at The Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholders meeting, combines cutting-edge innovations with the romance and elegance of the Golden Age of ocean travel. The ships will be powered by clean-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Once all three new ships are sailing, Disney Cruise Lines will have nearly doubled the size of their current fleet.

Photo: Disney Cruise Line