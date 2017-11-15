Disney Debuts “Beauty and the Beast” on Disney Dream and Announces Updates to Disney Magic

Cruise News – Nov. 15, 2017

“Beauty and the Beast,” a brand-new musical production inspired by Disney’s live-action adaptation of the animated classic, has debuted on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream during the voyage that departed November 6.

The new show features a style of theater that interlaces classic storytelling elements with cutting-edge technology to create a unique theatrical experience in the 1,340-seat Walt Disney Theatre. This innovative take on the story – featuring high-definition projections, dynamic scenery, and a little bit of Disney magic – transforms renowned songs into show-stopping numbers, and lavish costumes and puppetry bring a fresh perspective to beloved characters.

A talented collection of Broadway artists created a new approach to this iconic story. Director and choreographer Connor Gallagher drew inspiration from the live-action film, but used the scenic motif of a music box to shape the “tale as old as time.” Set designer Jason Sherwood worked with video designer Aaron Rhyne to create a transforming set that takes audiences on a journey through the music box, from Belle’s provincial French town to the Beast’s mysterious castle. Complementing the LCD-projection walls and carefully choreographed set-pieces is lighting design by four-time Tony Award-nominated Japhy Weideman.

Costume designer Sarah Cubbage and puppet designer Jeff Conover joined forces to give life to the enchanted objects of “Beauty and the Beast.” Live actors become elements of the scenery, while beloved characters such as Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Cogsworth are brought into existence by actors in elaborate costumes manipulating innovative puppets in plain view on stage. “We need to remember they’re human in there,” explains writer Sara Wordsworth, who started drafting this project two years ago, when the live-action film was still in production.

“Beauty and the Beast” features songs from the original animated film’s award-winning soundtrack by acclaimed composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman as well as two of the new songs created for the live-action film by Menken and lyricist Tim Rice: “How Does a Moment Last Forever” and “Days in the Sun.” Enchanting orchestrations by Matt Castle and Frank Galgano (“Int o the Woods”) bring a unique musical identity to the production.

Beloved songs like “Belle,” “Something There,” and “Beauty and the Beast” received a musical makeover that reflects the show’s stylized approach, while songs like “Gaston” and “Be Our Guest” are exuberant production numbers.

One of the most iconic songs has been completely re-imagined for the stage. “Be Our Guest” has become a multicourse French dinner rooted in imagination and fantasy, as rousing dance and dazzling visual effects fill the stage during this full-fledged spectacle.

New Spaces and New Experiences Debuting on Disney Magic

The line also announced new spaces and new experiences are coming to Disney Magic. Highlights include Rapunzel’s Royal Table, an all-new dining experience inspired by the beloved story of Disney’s Tangled that features characters and live entertainment that will transport guests to the kingdom of Corona for an evening of music and interactive fun featuring Rapunzel and the mischievous Snuggly Duckling Thugs.

In addition, Vibe is being transformed into a trendy urban loft environment where teens ages 14 to 17 can enjoy a new coffee and smoothie bar, play video and virtual reality games, and check out other activities like a DJ spin-off and movie making.

Also, the adult-only Cove Café will be redesigned in a sophisticated tropical style. This serene setting by the Quiet Cove Pool will also feature adult beverage tastings at select times for an additional fee. Just steps away, the adjacent Signals Bar will also be transformed with a similar look.

Other enhancements include the addition of Club Disney Junior in Disney’s Oceaneer Club and a redesigned Rainforest Room with steam and hydrotherapy in Senses Spa for adults.

These new enhancements debut on Disney Magic starting March 9, 2018, on sailings from Miami.

Photos: Steven Diaz/Disney Cruise Line (x2), Disney Cruise Line

