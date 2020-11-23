Disney Cruise Line Will Now Return in February

Cruise lines continue pushing back their restart date as they work their way through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new framework for conditional sailing. The latest brand to push their start date back a month is Disney Cruise Line.

In a posting on the Disney Cruise Line website, they assure guests that safety is the top priority and that they’re diligently working to get ships back in operation.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members. We continue to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations,” the update said.

“As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we have decided to cancel all sailings departing through January 2021. Sailings are cancelled on board the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through February 1 and the Disney Fantasy through February 6,” it continued.

The news comes on the heels of several Carnival Corporation brands making the decision to push back sailing dates last week. Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line all announced they wouldn’t be sailing in January as they continue working their way through all the requirements set forth in the CDC’s conditional sail order.

There’s also a chance that pushing back their start date is due to the news that a working COVID-19 vaccine could be here soon. Should an effective vaccine become widely available, there’s a chance some of the COVID-19 protocols set forth by the CDC are not longer required for cruise lines.

For Guests Already Booked

If you were booked on a Disney cruise in January 2021, you have options when it comes to refunds or rescheduling. If you’ve paid in full, you’ll have the option to get a full refund or put those funds towards a future cruise. If you haven’t paid in full, you’ll receive a full refund. For those affected, Disney Cruise Line said to expect an email outlining your options and the next steps.

Disney Cruise Line was recently voted “Best Cruise Line for Families” by the Porthole Cruise network in the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. You can check out the full list of 2020 winners here.