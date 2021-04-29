Disney Cruise Line Previews New Ship Disney Wish

Can you tell cruise lines are itching to get back into service? Just yesterday we had a virtual ship reveal for the newest vessel from Celebrity Cruises and today we’ve got another one from one of the most magical cruise lines at sea! Disney Cruise Line gave a virtual look at their new ship Disney Wish set to debut in 2022 and we cannot wait to see the real thing!

The fifth ship from the family cruise line will feature iconic Disney character Rapunzul for the line’s signature stern decorations and will be powered by the new LNG technology that’s sweeping the industry.

The ship recently underwent the traditional keel-laying ceremony at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany. The coin created for the Disney Wish features Captain Minnie, who made her debut aboard Disney Cruise Line ships in 2019 as part of a collection of initiatives aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the cruise industry. Minnie will also be featured on the ship’s bow art.

The 30-minute presentation gave guests a peek behind the curtain at how Walt Disney Imagineers and the creative team are bringing Disney Wish to life.

Hosted by Tinkerbell and Disney Cruise Director Ashley Long, the tour brought viewers through all the new spaces and fun activities found on board. The tour began in the Grand Hall, the ship’s atrium, where guests will find a life-size statue of Cinderella and a gorgeous chandelier with a wishing star. The atrium is large and beautiful and feels like a castle at sea.

We were then joined by Disney CEO Bob Chapek who revealed that the Walt Disney Company would be donating a 1 million dollars to the Make a Wish Foundation.

New AquaMouse Attraction

One of the coolest new features of Disney Wish has to be the AquaMouse attraction which takes guests on a magical waterslide adventure with its own unique storyline called Scuba Scramble. The 700+ foot slide is located on the top deck of the ship and features a number of special effects. There’s also a new Toy Story splash zone for families with young children.

A Ship For Adults as Well

While the ship is obviously going to be tons of fun for kids, Disney Cruise Line made sure to pack it full of things adults will love as well. Dining is a major focus for the cruise line and their new line of restaurants built around the Beauty and the Beast story will sure to impress.

The Rose Lounge is a place to have a cocktail before or after dinner and enjoy some time without the kids. Palo Steakhouse is another venue designed with adults in mind. Then finally there’s Enchanté, a fine dining establishment with Michelin-starred quality cuisine.

Adults will also love Quiet Cove, and adult-only retreat with an infinity pool and the new two-story royal suite with spiral staircase.

Watch the whole ship reveal below!