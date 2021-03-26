Disney Cruise Line Offering “Staycations” for UK Residents

Cruise lines received some much-needed good news earlier this month when the United Kingdom announced cruise lines would be able to resume operation starting in May. UK-based cruise lines jumped to start planning cruises and now another cruise line is getting in on the action. Disney Cruise Line is offering “staycation” sailings from U.K. ports this summer for a limited time on board Disney Magic. Disney plans to sail mostly 2- and 3-night voyages, as well as limited 4-night sailings round-trip from London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton. The cruises are for residents of the United Kingdom only.

“Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you’d expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.

Unfortunately the cruise doesn’t call on any ports, but there’s plenty to do on board a Disney ship to keep everyone having fun the whole time. Between the stellar entertainment and first-class dining, Disney curates a cruise experience unlike any other. The ship features family pools and waterslides, kids clubs, and adult-only retreats such as a secluded pool and spa, an entertainment district and a fine-dining restaurant.

Highlights of the cruise include a celebration with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the gang, the cast of Frozen with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, and an epic encounter with Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes. Guests can also enjoy West End-quality stage shows for guests of all ages in the Walt Disney Theatre.

Disney Cruise Line is implementing multiple layers of health and safety measures based on guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and medical experts. This includes COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning.