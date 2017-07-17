Disney Cruise Line Announces Seventh Ship, Nearly Doubling Fleet

Cruise News – Jul. 17, 2017

During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, announced plans to add a seventh ship to Disney Cruise Line’s fleet. Last year, the line announced plans to build two new ships at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany with scheduled completion dates of 2021 and 2023. The seventh ship will be built at the same shipyard and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

“We decided two ships wouldn’t be enough to hold all of the exciting new experiences we have been dreaming up to take family cruise vacations to a whole new level with immersive Disney storytelling, world-class family entertainment, and imaginative innovations that are fantastically fun and uniquely Disney,” Chapek said. “By the time all three new ships are sailing, we’ll have nearly doubled the size of our existing fleet.”

All ship names, design plans, and itineraries are still in development, with each ship expected to have its own unique experiences. The three new ships will be powered by clean-burning liquefied natural gas and will be the same size — approximately 135,000 gross tons with about 1,250 guest staterooms planned — which is slightly larger than the newest Disney ships, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Photos: Chloe Rice/Disney Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line

