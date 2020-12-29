Deep In The Art Of Mexico

Once a sprawling textile factory before converting into a hybrid museum gallery, shopping, and cafe complex, Fabrica La Aurora is one of the most popular attractions in San Miguel. The spirit of the facility is fed by diverse artistic talents and the opportunity to exhibit conceptual designs in a retail setting. Far from a superstore for ubiquitous fridge magnets, Fabrica La Aurora offers an opportunity to browse through corridors brimming with art, accoutrements, jewelry, and clothing, all ideal targets for once in a lifetime acquisitions.

Where to even begin? Wandering into the Estudio Edgardo Kerlegand is a journey into the inspirational mind of the artist himself. Paintings display his warm personality, with intriguing brushstroked cubes gently laying on top of delicately sketched faces.

Using multilayered organdy transparencies is the hallmark style of Connecticut transplant James Harvey. A master artist, Harvey creates the illusion of compositions that hover in ghost-like images.

A walk through Galeria Atotonilco is a showcase of Mexican folk art, with collector-quality pieces from around the country. Mixed media art is on brilliant display in Galeria San Francisco, with an emphasis on watercolor, sculpture, texture, and acrylic implementation. Atelier Stellis proffers mosaic decorating accessories and Italian marble designs.

Painting and sculpture workshops are frequently conducted with opportunities to actively engage with renowned artists. Ideal for beginners and burgeoning artists to pursue hidden talents, they present a means to observe distinct creative styles and processes.

Ditch the pitch for faux silver and browse the real deal amongst one-of-a-kind pieces found in the center’s premium jewelry outlets. Cerroblanco Joyeria celebrates four generations of inspirational style resulting in design exclusivity. Mexican designer Lila Parrilla proudly displays jeweled genius alongside the art of master Victor Hugo Núñez in Alquimia 4.

When hunger makes its pitch for action, eateries offer a welcomed pause for the cause. Café de la Aurora offers paninis, salads, and pastries in an outside patio setting. Mix and mingle with locals, artists, and tourists alike while having a coffee or a refreshing drink at Geek & Coffee.

Spending the afternoon sauntering through this maze of galleries will be a shopaholic’s dream date, complete with the distinct possibility of befriending the artists that call Fábrica La Aurora home. Bringing home a piece of their artistically crafted creations will reap cherished travel memories for years to come.