Cunard’s Captain Christopher Wells Retires After 20 Years

After 20 years with Cunard and 30 in total with Carnival Corporation, Captain Christopher Wells is retiring and being awarded the rank of Commodore for his outstanding service. For the past 13 years, Wells has been at the helm of Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 after being involved in the ships commissioning in the early 2000’s.

“Commodore Wells has been a wonderful ambassador for Cunard, proudly upholding the finest traditions and highest standards of the world’s most famous shipping line. It is only fitting, and I am delighted, that he be awarded the rank of Commodore, the highest rank afforded to any seafarer,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “He’ll be sorely missed by colleagues and guests alike, evidenced by the vast numbers of cards that have been received wishing him all the very best and noting his much-loved sense of humour as well as the respect he commanded. We thank him for the enormous contribution he has made to Cunard, in a highlight packed career, and wish him an equally successful retirement.”

Originally from Bournemouth in Southern England, Wells began his career at sea on board tankers and bulk carriers in South East Asia before transitioning to cruise shipping in 1992, first with Cunard then Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia before returning to Cunard.

During his three decades on cruise ships, Commodore Wells was able to meet England’s Queen Elizabeth at the naming event for Queen Mary 2 and once again as Master at the naming of Queen Elizabeth. Another highlight was in 2017 when Commodore Wells climbed the tallest sail of the Sydney Opera House to mark the 10-year anniversary of Queen Mary 2’s very first visit to the Australian city.

Commodore Wells was also with the British Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) for a number of decades and remains an Honorary Captain in the RNR. No word yet on who will take his place at the helm of the famous ocean liner.

Here’s to a wonderful career, Commodore! Enjoy your retirement to the fullest!