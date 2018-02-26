Cunard Partners with Rocky Mountaineer to Add Alaska by Rail

Cruise News – Feb. 27, 2018

After recently announcing its return to Alaska in 2019, for the first time in over two decades, Cunard Line has announced a partnership with Rocky Mountaineer to offer add-on tours for extended experiences in Alaska.

The Rocky Mountaineer railroad traverses historic routes with majestic views of mountains and abundant wildlife. Since 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2 million passengers. The experience aboard the all-dome ﬂeet oﬀers opulent, historic storytelling, top-notch cuisine, and a first-hand look at the vast and untouched wild beauty that lies in the Pacific Northwest.

“As we return to Alaska for the first time in 20 years, we are excited to partner with the Rocky Mountaineer, ensuring our passengers enjoy the remarkable scenery and Alaskan wildlife in the utmost of luxury both by land and by sea,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America

Rocky Mountaineer tours are offered pre-and post-voyages, and include three or five nights’ accommodation and two full days aboard the train. The expedition travels through spectacular scenery with glacier- and snow-capped peaks of the Canadian Rockies, through winding river canyons, mountain passes, and remarkable tunnels. Highlights include the Continental Divide, Kicking Horse Canyon, Spiral Tunnels, and the rushing waters of Hell’s Gate in the Fraser Canyon.

To kick off Cunard’s 2019 Alaska program, Queen Elizabeth will sail from Tokyo (Yokohama) to Vancouver with a 27-night voyage on May 5, 2019. Once in Alaska, the ship will offer four 10-night roundtrip Vancouver sailings, departing May 21, 31, June 10 and 20, 2019.

Itineraries feature cruising through the scenic waterways of the Inside Passage as well as full days in several of the region’s highlight ports to discover the history and culture of the area. Guests will experience the gold rush spirit of Skagway and Juneau, the native tribes of Ketchikan, and the Russian charm of Sitka. The itinerary also includes the Tracy Arm Fjord or Endicott Arm, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, and Victoria.