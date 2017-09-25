Cunard Line to Add Fourth Ship to Fleet

Cruise News – Sept. 25, 2017

Carnival Corporation (parent of Cunard Line) has signed a memorandum of agreement with Fincantieri S.p.A., Italy, to build a new ship that will join the Cunard fleet in 2022.

The new 113,000 GRT, 3,000-passenger ship will join Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth as the fourth member of the Cunard fleet, the first time since 1998 that the line will have four ships in simultaneous service, and Cunard’s first new ship in 12 years.

Cunard has invested more than $172 million refurbishing the flagship Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria. Alongside an array of new itineraries and special event voyages for 2018 and 2019, the line has also continued to evolve the guest experience by introducing new bar and dining signatures, entertainment offerings, and brand partners across the fleet.

“Cunard continues the legacy of our liners with the commissioning of a magnificent new ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard, North America. “It’s an especially fitting time with the recent 50th anniversary of the beloved Queen Elizabeth 2 marking the occasion. We are proud to share Cunard’s enduring luxury liner experience with future generations to be enjoyed the world over.”

The new ship will be the 249th ship to fly the Cunard flag since the company’s founding in 1839. Cunard will be revealing details of the as-yet-unnamed new ship throughout 2018 and through to the ship’s launch. For now, you can watch a preview video of the ship.

Photo: Cunard Line