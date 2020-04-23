Cunard Line Extends Pause in Operations

Citing “the continued impact of COVID 19,” Cunard Line made the decision to pause their voyages further past the initial date of May 15, 2020 previously announced. The line also announced they have cancelled the entire Alaska season and all departures on Queen Elizabeth through September 8, 2020.

According to a press release this morning, Cunard hopes to have Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria back in operation by August 1, 2020.

Travel Restrictions and Lockdowns

Cunard Line President Simon Palethorpe explained that the current global circumstances makes returning a challenge.

“These are extraordinary times and this global outbreak continues to challenge Cunard and the travel industry as a whole,” he said. “We would love nothing more than to bring our fleet back in to service, and give our guests the holidays they deserve and long for, but with the lockdowns and travel restrictions in place around the world, this is simply not possible at this time.”

Cunard Line only has three ships in service, but it remains one of the oldest and most prestigious cruise lines still in operation. Known for transatlantic voyages, the ships are easily recognizable thanks to their dark hull and red smokestack. The cruise line is in the process of building a fourth ship set for launch in 2022.

Decisions for Guests

Like most cruise lines cancelling sailings, Cunard is offering a 125% credit for a future cruise or the option of a full refund. We’ve been asking cruisers from all over what they’re choosing and results are right down the middle.

Some are of the mindset that of course we’re going to cruise again, thanks for the free money! Others are asking for the full refund and taking advantage of lower fares and free perks to book cruises in 2021. Cruisers who take Cunard up on the future cruise credit have until March 2022 to rebook.

If you’ve had to decide between a future cruise credit and a full refund, let us know your decision-making process in the comments below!