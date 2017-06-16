Cunard and The New York Times to Offer a Crossword Crossing

Cruise News – Jun. 16, 2017

Sharpen your pencils because Cunard Line and The New York Times are celebrating the 75th anniversary of The New York Times crossword with a special Crossword Crossing aboard Queen Mary 2 from New York to Southampton, departing December 8, 2017.

The 7-night Transatlantic Crossing will feature crossword experts including Deb Amlen, columnist and editor of “Wordplay,” the crossword column of The New York Times; Joel Fagliano, digital puzzles editor for The New York Times since March 2016 and former assistant to Will Shortz, the current crossword puzzle editor for The New York Times; and Ben Zimmer, linguist, lexicographer, and language columnist for The Wall Street Journal. The onboard experts will provide insight into the popular puzzles through daily game sessions, lectures, and onboard activities.

“The New York Times is one of the most esteemed news organizations in the world,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America. “We are proud to offer collaborations like this one, which will give our guests an extraordinary travel experience that they would not be able to find anywhere else.”

The first New York Times crossword puzzle was published in 1942, when, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor a Times editor made a decision to run a crossword in the paper to offer comfort and distraction to its readers. By 1950, the crossword had become a daily occurrence, and today remains one of the paper’s most popular and enjoyable features.

An exclusive cruise package that includes brunch at The New York Times, hosted by the “Puzzle Master” Will Shortz, is also available when booked directly with Times Journeys at (855) 698-7979.

Photo: Cunard Line