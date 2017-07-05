Crystal River Cruises Unveils Culinary Concepts for Crystal Bach

Crystal River Cruises has unveiled detailed highlights of the culinary concepts and offerings to be featured aboard Crystal Bach, the first of the company’s “Rhine Class” river yachts, which debuts in August. Sailing routes along the Rhine, Danube, and Main rivers, the all-balcony, all-suite river ship will offer menus inspired by the region and artfully crafted by a team of expert European chefs using the freshest ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

Guests will dine on fresh fish and seafood from Holland, seasonal fruits and vegetables from Germany and the Netherlands, meat and poultry from farmers in Bavaria and the Austrian Alps, along with wine, beer, and cheese specific to the region. Uniquely European delicacies will also be featured on the expansive menus, including sturgeon caviar from Eindhoven and river crawfish from the Rhine. Additionally, as aboard Crystal’s first luxury river ship, Crystal Mozart, coffees and teas by Julius Meinl, a prestigious Vienna-based company who has crafted the beverages since 1862, will be served on Crystal Bach.

“As the first ‘Rhine Class’ river yacht, Crystal Bach will introduce a new standard of luxury in river cruising on many fronts, including the culinary concept and innovative experiences found on board,” says Edie Rodriguez, CEO and president of Crystal. “While we are always pursuing new and distinctive experiences on each of our luxury vessels, our overall dedication to unsurpassed quality and abundant choices remains constant.”

Crystal chefs will create dishes that have been favored by local people and nobility for centuries, as well as some options that boast a modern twist on the classics. From the elegant Waterside Restaurant — the main dining room aboard Crystal River ships — to the relaxed Bistro Café and exclusive Vintage Room, guests will find farm-to-table, Michelin-inspired cuisine that complements the cultural discoveries of their journey. In addition, a brand-new dedicated selection of vegetarian dishes will also be offered.

“The culinary experience aboard all Crystal vessels is meant to inspire travelers to discover more about the world they explore, as food and the camaraderie of dining is such an integral part of the travel experience,” says Toni Neumeister, senior vice president of hotel operations. “Guests aboard Crystal Bach will not only enjoy extraordinary new and classic flavors, but also a taste of the history and culture of this beautiful region.”

In addition to the inspired cuisine served on board, guests can indulge in exclusive dining experiences at Michelin star–awarded restaurants in select destinations. Each 2017 itinerary will feature at least one opportunity to indulge in signature fare of renowned eateries ashore, the first of which will be complimentary.

Crystal’s Rhine Class of ships will feature all-balcony, all-suite designs. Every suite will offer the line’s acclaimed butler service in every room category, plush king-sized beds that face toward the Panoramic Balcony-Windows, walk-in closets and dual vanity in the bathrooms in most categories, ETRO robes and slippers, wall-mounted flat-screen HD TVs, and Nespresso machines.

Photo: Crystal Cruises