Already renowned for luxurious accommodations and signature butler service (voted best onboard enrichment and service in our 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards), Crystal River Cruises can trumpet that their attention to detail extends to the environment, too.

Each of Crystal’s river ships, introduced in 2017 and 2018, feature a diesel-electric power plant that minimizes fuel consumption while sailing and has the ability to connect to shore power when in port. The fleet-wide Crystal Clean policy also includes LED lighting throughout all ships, a ban on plastic straws, and a water discharge system that prevents organisms and bacteria from traveling from beyond their native range and harming local marine ecosystems.

Most recently, Crystal announced that Caudalie, a French-made skincare line that is natural, paraben-free, and sustainably packaged, will be available in all Crystal guest suites by the end of 2020. Besides Caudalíe’s bathroom products, other sustainably reimagined amenities include biodegradable shower caps, non-plastic cotton swabs, and reusable laundry and dry-cleaning bags.

“We understand and appreciate the fact that in order to continue to explore the great waterways of Europe and the world, we must help take care of them,” said Walter Littlejohn, vice president and managing director of Crystal River Cruises. “The Green Award certification is a wonderful affirmation that our efforts are making a difference in the communities and the world around us.”

Established in 1994, Green Award seeks to promote ships that demonstrate high safety and environmental standards. The certification for inland shipping and river ships was established in 2011.

To learn more about Crystal River Cruises’ Crystal Clean policy, visit crystalcruises.com.