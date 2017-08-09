CRUISE NEWS, AUGUST 9, 2017

Crystal Expands Luxury Portfolio with the Launch of Crystal Skye

With the christening of Crystal AirCruises’ privately owned Boeing 777, Crystal Skye, on August 12, 2017, Crystal’s portfolio of global charter options has reached new heights. The exquisitely customized aircraft is the largest and most spacious private luxury tour jet in the industry, outfitted for just 88 guests (which is customized from the standard 380 all-economy configuration).

The cabin crew includes a flight crew of four captains, 12 SkyeButlers who undergo specialized Crystal training to ensure that the standard of Crystal service is consistent throughout guests’ experience, as well as an executive chef (Chef Francois Van Zyl), mixologist, purser, technical manager, and global operations/security manager.

“Crystal Skye represents a tremendous new option for those seeking the most private and personalized travel experiences, whether for a truly impressive corporate incentive or large groups of family and friends, providing an incomparable global experience that cannot be matched at any one hotel or resort in the world,” says Crystal CEO and president, Edie Rodriguez.

Every facet of Crystal Skye charter experience can be tailored to suit the preferences of its guests, from the itinerary length, locales and land experiences, to the onboard menu of Michelin-level cuisine prepared by the executive chef.

Onboard, every detail h as implemented to Crystal’s exacting standards of luxury. Crystal Exclusive Class™ Seats were specially designed for Crystal AirCruises by Zodiac Seating, with optimum ergonomic comfort in mind. The lie-flat seating is configured to afford travelers restful sleep during overnight flights, with staggered placement to allow for window views in every direction during the day. Each seat is equipped with a 26-inch HD TV and a full library of media and live broadcasts, as well as personal USB and power outlets and complimentary global Wi-Fi.

A dedicated social lounge with stand-up bar offers an ideal area to mingle with fellow travelers over small bites, fresh cocktails, and fine wines. There is even a SkyeCellar that houses more than 200 fine vintages. The custom-built encasement boasts a chiller for perfect temperature control of the wines, which are selected by the executive chef to complement the gourmet onboard cuisine.

Crystal Skye will be christened in Las Vegas in a ceremony at McCarran International Airport. Crystal will live-stream the event via Facebook Live feed on its Crystal Cruises Facebook page (Saturday, August 12, 2017, 7-7:30pm PST), allowing luxury travel enthusiasts from all over the world to welcome the newest member of Crystal’s award-winning fleet.

Crystal CEO and president, Edie Rodriguez, will be joined by local dignitaries and VIP executives from Crystal’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong, for the official unveiling of the aircraft, which will be christened by a specially chosen godfather, also announced during the momentous ceremony.