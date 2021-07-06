Crystal Cruises Resumes Ocean Operation from Nassau

Over the weekend, Crystal Cruises became the latest cruise line to resume operation when their ocean vessel Crystal Serenity set sail from the Port of Nassau in the Bahamas. The embarkation was Crystal’s first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and was the start of Crystal Serenity’s season homeporting in Nassau which will run through November 2021.

To mark the occasion, the cruise line held a Homeporting Inauguration Ceremony in Nassau featuring Crystal executives, Bahamian government officials including the Honorable Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar and Director General Joy Jibrilu from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and dignitaries from the Port of Nassau.

“We are delighted to celebrate this historic day in Nassau as Crystal Serenity resumes sailing and welcomes our guests, who we consider our Crystal Family, back on board,” said Carmen Roig, senior vice president of marketing and sales for Crystal who was present at the ceremony. “We thank the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Director General Joy Jibrilu, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism for their partnership in helping to accomplish these special voyages and for the warm welcome Crystal has received.”

“This is a historic moment for Crystal, our employees, and especially for our officers and crew and we are happy to be back where we belong, sailing the oceans of the world and creating experiences that become cherished lifelong memories. We want to thank our travel partners for their support during this long journey back to sailing and our loyal Crystal guests for standing with us and cheering us on to this joyful moment,” Roig continued.

Luxury Bahamas Escapes Itineraries

Crystal Cruises’ Luxury Bahamas Escapes itineraries are 7-night, all-Bahamian cruises from either Nassau or Bimini with calls on Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island.

“Our exceptional partnership with Crystal Cruises has brought an entirely new experience to the market. Never have travelers had the opportunity to explore so much of The Bahamas on one vessel. From the lively downtown of Nassau to the secluded escapes found across the beautiful Out Islands,” said Director General for Ministry of Tourism, Joy Jibrilu. “We’re confident that these special voyages will prove why ‘It’s Better in The Bahamas!’”

The Bahamas is Ready For Cruisers

The return of cruising to the Bahamas is an important step for the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“It’s a momentous day in Nassau as we bid bon voyage to eager passengers and crew aboard Crystal Serenity. It’s our great pleasure to welcome Crystal Cruises back to The Bahamas after months of anticipation, collaboration and tremendous planning,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “The thrilling itineraries that await travelers will help refuel our local economy while also providing an unforgettable experience for guests.”

Crystal Clean +

Crystal Cruises spent their pause in operation developing a new set of health and safety protocols they’ve named Crystal Clean+. The new measures include mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for guests and crew and COVID-19 testing at embarkation. Because of the mandatory vaccination requirement, guests will be able to explore ashore independently. Crystal Cruises announced their protocols are under continual review based on scientific data and evolving recommendations from local and global authorities.

