Crystal Cruises Announces New Bermuda Sailings

There’s no shortage of fabulous islands in and around the Caribbean, but one that often gets overlooked sits a little bit North of your favorite Caribbean hot spots. It’s been around 500 years since the first European settlers set foot on the uninhabited island of Bermuda, but since then the island has grown into a cruise mecca thanks to gorgeous scenery and laid-back atmosphere.

Luxury line Crystal Cruises announced today that their ship Crystal Symphony will re-deploy to sail from U.S. homeports in Boston and New York this August for a series of new cruise itineraries called Luxury Bermuda Escapes.

The first four voyages will depart round-trip from Flynn Cruiseport Boston beginning on August 22, 2021, featuring Sunday-to-Sunday itineraries, followed by nine voyages set to depart round-trip from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal beginning on September 24, 2021, featuring Friday-to-Friday itineraries.

“As the entire travel industry emerges from the restrictions of the global pandemic, flexibility has been key in re-establishing meaningful experiences for travelers. For cruising, in particular, the recent positive developments of ships sailing from U.S. ports have prompted U.S. travelers to show an increased preference for more direct access to luxury cruise options closer to home,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “The Luxury Bermuda Escapes out of Boston and New York are a perfect fit, allowing us to welcome guests back on board to enjoy the service and amenities of the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line. Guests can enjoy a gorgeous destination famous for its pink sand beaches, turquoise seas, historic harbors and UNESCO World Heritage sites, paired with the ease and convenience of departing from these well-connected travel hubs both for those driving to the pier or those flying into the cities.”

Cruising to Bermuda

While in Bermuda, Crystal Symphony will call on the Royal Naval Dockyard nearby to historic architecture, shopping, galleries, and restaurants. Some of the highlights for visitors include reefs and shipwrecks for snorkeling and diving, sport fishing, sailing, and kayaking.

RELATED: Like a Local: Bermuda

“We look forward to welcoming cruise passengers back to Flynn Cruiseport Boston this summer and providing an opportunity for New England residents and others to experience Bermuda,” said Massport Port Director Michael Meyran. “Pre-pandemic, the Cruiseport served more than 400,000 passengers aboard 20 major cruise lines and generated $100 million to the local economy. Massport and Crystal Cruises are actively working on a port agreement that will align with local and state public health authorities, as well as meet all the necessary CDC protocols.”

All guests and crew will be vaccinated as a requirement of the company’s Crystal Clean+ protocols, a set of measures established in response to COVID-19. Additionally, Crystal’s guests and crew will follow all local health guidelines and protocols when visiting Bermuda.