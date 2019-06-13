Cruising to Cozumel: A Day at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park

The friendly island of Cozumel is a cruiser’s paradise. From the moment you step off the ship, the opportunity for fun and relaxation are all around. Cruisers always love options and one of the best places in Cozumel to do it all is Playa Mia Grand Beach Park. A full service beach club located just a short ride from the cruise port, Playa Mia is the ultimate addition to any cruise vacation stopping on the beautiful island of Cozumel. Swim in the warm shallow waters or race your friends down one of the twin sister water slides, there’s something for everyone at Playa Mia and that’s exactly what you want in a vacation!

Getting to Playa Mia

Getting to Playa Mia Grand Beach Park from the cruise port couldn’t be easier. Transportation is usually included if you book through the cruise line, but you can also grab a taxi at port as the park is just a quick 15-20 minute ride away. You can also arrange transportation with the park ahead of time to make the process even easier.

After arriving at the park, safe and convenient lockers can be rented to keep all your valuables secure while enjoying everything the park has to offer.

Hit the Beach

It’s no secret the beaches of Cozumel are a highlight of the island. Gorgeous blue water and brilliant white sand draw in those coming from all over the world to enjoy this little slice of paradise. Most who walk into Playa Mia for the first time are immediately drawn to the beach and the 500-ft long floating obstacle park anchored off shore.

Along the shore are a number of water activities included in the price of admission such as:

kayaks

sailboats

water bicycles

paddle boats

tubes and mats for floating

beach volleyball

soccer

ping pong

If relaxing is at the top of your to-do list in Cozumel, then settle into one of the many lounge chairs lining the beach and watching the waves roll in with great book and a cool drink from one of the several beachside bars serving up all your favorites. There’s plenty of space to spread out and relax and the calm waters are perfect for jumping in and cooling off.

Keep Cool in the Pool

After exploring the beachfront, work your way towards one of the two pools available for guests.

Buccaneer’s Bay

Along with two pools, Playa Mia features a special splash area for kids called Buccaneer’s Bay complete with a pirate ship, water cannons and plenty of room to splash around!

Oasis Hydro Massage Tub

While the kiddos are splashing, parents should take full advantage of the Oasis Hydro Massage Tub and the thousands of relaxing bubbles. Since kids can play in Buccaneer’s Bay, the Oasis Hydro Massage Tub is an adults-only spot where parents can grab a cold drink and make their vacation one to remember!

Twin Twister Water Slides

Behind Buccaneer’s Bay is one of the most popular attractions at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park, the Twin Twister Water Slides. Over 200 feet of fast fun, you’ll keep coming back to ride the slide!

Grab a Bite

Working up an appetite isn’t hard at Playa Mia. When start to feel rumblings after all the fun activities, it’s time to eat! The buffet at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park is the perfect way to fuel up for more fun. With lots of food options including tons of favorites for the kids as well as a few Mexican classics, everyone will find something they love at the buffet. Go back for seconds or thirds if you want, it’s your vacation!

Go on an Adventure

Also available to cruisers through Playa Mia Grand Beach Park is a number of adventure excursions and tours designed to take your vacation to the next level. Explore the jungle on 4-wheelers or race across the water on a high-speed jet boat, the adventure is yours! Snorkel the world’s second largest coral reef or cook up something delicious during a cooking class, there’s an excursion for everyone!

Protecting the Coral Reef

As part of an initiative to help protect local wildlife and the surrounding Mesoamerican reef barrier, Playa Mia Grand Beach Park is a sunscreen-free beach. Some sunscreen chemicals have been found to promote the spread of the White Syndrome Epidemic. Preventing the spread of the white band reef disease, which is rapidly killing healthy coral reefs all over the Caribbean, is a top priority as we need healthy and stress-free coral if we want it to prevail against the syndrome. Playa Mia encourages guests to protect themselves with UV resistant clothing and hats to block the sun. Working together, you can ensure Cozumel remains beautiful for those who haven’t visited yet!

With multiple package options, it’s easy to customize your Playa Mia experience based on your needs. Cruising with kids? Playa Mia Grand Bach Park has everything you need to keep them entertained while you sit back and enjoy the sunshine. Looking for adventure? Playa Mia has more than enough to go around. For those stepping off a cruise ship in Cozumel, the best place to go to get the most out of your shore experience is Playa Mia Grand Beach Park.