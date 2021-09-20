Cruising Returns to New Orleans

Click on the icons below to share this post









When Carnival Glory sets sail on a seven-day cruise from the Port of New Orleans this afternoon, it will mark the very first ship to sail from the port since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic well over a year ago. In honor of the occasion, Carnival held a “Back to Fun” event in the terminal during which Carnival’s Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Glory Captain Nicola Iaccarino and Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests on board.

After departing New Orleans, Carnival Glory will call on Bimini, Freeport and Nassau in the Bahamas before returning to The Big Easy.

“Carnival Cruise Line has been a part of the New Orleans community for more than 25 years and we’re absolutely thrilled to provide our guests an opportunity to get Back to Fun, while supporting the local economy in one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival is the number one cruise operator from New Orleans with the greatest variety of cruise choices and itineraries and we are so happy to bring our unique brand of fun back to this fantastic city.”

Boost to the Local New Orleans Tourism Economy

The return of cruising to the city is an important step forward in an economic sense as the pandemic and recent hurricanes have made life a challenge for the people of New Orleans.

“Carnival Cruise Line is a valued longtime partner and we are proud to welcome Carnival Glory back for the first oceangoing cruise from New Orleans since March 2020,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “We applaud Carnival’s commitment to the New Orleans market and for exceeding health and safety requirements to protect guests, crew and the community. The return of Carnival cruises from Port NOLA will be a boost to our local economy as guests are once again able to experience our famous New Orleans hospitality when they sail from our vibrant city.”

Carnival was the first cruise line to set sail from New Orleans back in 1994 and since then, have expanded their cruise offerings from the city regularly over the years. The cruise line already has plans to bring Carnival Valor to New Orleans starting November 1st to offer four- and five-day cruises to Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line has the following itineraries available to book from New Orleans:

Six-, seven-and eight-day cruises to the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexico

Four- and five-day cruises to Mexico

14-day sailings featuring a partial transit of the Panama Canal

Have you sailed from New Orleans before? Let us know in the comments!