Cruisers Can Now Get Their Favorite Guy Fieri Burger Delivered at Home

His tips are frosted and his burgers are juicy, and that makes Guy Fieri one of the most popular celebrity chefs on board cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line announced today that the popular “Straight Up” burger from Guy’s Burger Joint will now be available to those at home via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad and Waitr. The burgers can be ordered through Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen locations across the United States but are only available for a limited time!

“I’m stoked to bring the best burger on the seas, my Straight Up burger, straight to your doorstep via Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen. When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal so it’s great to be able to bring part of the Guy’s Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike” said Fieri in the press release.

One of the most popular choices at the fleetwide Guy’s Burger Joints, the Straight Up burger features 80/20 ground beef topped with SMC (“Super Melty Cheese”) and your choice of toppings such as Fieri’s signature donkey sauce.

“During our pause our guests have been craving these delicious hand-crafted burgers and we’re pleased to be able to satisfy their cravings and enjoy Guy’s delicious hand-crafted burgers at home,” said Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining at Carnival Cruise Line.

The burgers are $11.99 and include free delivery on select delivery app services.

About Guy’s Burger Joint

The celebrity chef first launched his popular burger spot on board Carnival ships in 2011 and the restaurant took off in popularity as a fun and delicious dining option. Since the launch, Carnival’s 24 ships serve up more than 1,000 patties per day on board, totaling more than 8 million burgers each year. Along with Guy’s Burger Joint, Fieri teamed up with Carnival to launch Guy’s Pig & Anchor which offers a variety of smoked barbecue favorites to hungry cruisers.

Will you enjoy a Guy’s Straight Up Burger at home? Let us know in the comments!