fbpx

SEARCH

<i>Viking Helgrim</i>‘s Rivers of Gold
Humor
139 views
139 views

Viking Helgrim‘s Rivers of Gold

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 20, 2019
523 Views
August 19, 2019

Cruisers Are Finding These EVERYWHERE!

Cruising Ducks

They can be found sitting on deck chairs, hiding inside plants and underneath furniture. You might see them floating in the pool or inside the safe of your stateroom. We’re talking, of course, about the newest cruise craze sweeping the globe: the rubber duck hide and seek. Thanks to a Facebook page called “Cruising Ducks”, the phenomenon can be found on cruise ships all over the world and it’s hard not to smile when you find one! Passengers on board Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and even the luxury cruise line Crystal have reported finding rubber ducks all over the ship, so the question is, where have you found them? 

Cruising Ducks

Photo: @Cruising_Ducks / IG

Cruising Ducks

According to the cruise group, it all started when a 10 year old named Abby hid the first duck. Since then, more and more people are taking a quack at hiding the little yellow toys all over cruise ships. Usually fowl play isn’t something you want on a cruise ship, but we can definitely make an exception in this case!

The rules are pretty simple and designed to keep the game fun and safe for everyone! First, make sure the ducks aren’t being hidden in a place where it could fall off the ship. The last thing we all want is more stuff  in the ocean that doesn’t belong there! Second, don’t hide the ducks in ship stores. Third, write a fun note that includes “Keep or hide, you decide! FB #CruisingDucks”. Fourth, take a selfie and send it to the group on Facebook! 

Cruising Ducks

Photo: @Cruising_Ducks / IG

The most important thing is to get creative with where you’re hiding the ducks so it’s a big surprise for those who find them. There’s TONS of places to hide a rubber duck on a cruise ship so don’t just drop one on the lido deck bar and call it a day. 

Let us know if you’ve found a cruising duck on your vacation and send us a picture if you’ve got one!

##############
The Best Time to Visit Aruba? Carnival Season
Featured
1073 views
1073 views

The Best Time to Visit Aruba? Carnival Season

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 7, 2019
Exploring South Beach: Walk Everywhere from this Miami Beach Hotel
Cruise Tips
2397 views1
2397 views1

Exploring South Beach: Walk Everywhere from this Miami Beach Hotel

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 7, 2019
British Pop Musical ‘SIX’ to debut on Norwegian Ships
Cruise News
660 views
660 views

British Pop Musical ‘SIX’ to debut on Norwegian Ships

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 7, 2019
Thrash the Pacific with MEGACRUISE
Cruise News
629 views
629 views

Thrash the Pacific with MEGACRUISE

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 7, 2019

Leave a Comment

The Latest

<i>Viking Helgrim</i>‘s Rivers of Gold
Humor
139 views
139 views

Viking Helgrim‘s Rivers of Gold

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 20, 2019

The Monthly Mantra The Dazzling Douro … The Dazzling Douro … The Dazzling Douro [caption id="attachment_48927" align="alignleft" width="225"] Viking Helgrim's captain welcomes cruisers to the Douro River.…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions