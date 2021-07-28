Cruise Vaccination Exemptions – Will You Get Denied?

Your bags are packed, your flights are booked and you’re already dreaming about the all-you-can-eat crab leg buffet. Just one problem… you still haven’t heard back from the cruise line about whether or not you received one of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine exemption spots reserved for those who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

This is a scenario some cruisers are facing as they prepare to get back on board their favorite cruise lines and it’s making for some difficult situations as it’s pretty easy to get denied boarding. Some cruise lines, like Carnival, for example, are reserving a small number of spaces on board their ships for the unvaccinated. In many cases, these spots are held for children under the age of 12 who are not allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine quite yet or for adults with health conditions.

For those who simply refuse to get it, there’s no guarantee your cruise will have a stateroom available as the number of unvaccinated passengers depends on the total number of vaccinated guests on board. Some cruisers have reported that their exemption was denied just days before the ship was scheduled to sail, throwing a huge monkey wrench in their vacation plans. If you’re a healthy adult who’s against getting the vaccine, consider getting an exemption to sail like winning the lottery – your chances could be pretty slim.

Of course in the event you are denied, the cruise line will offer a refund, but the disappointment of missing out on an awesome vacation will still be there.

The good news is that things seem to be smoothing out in terms of the application timeline. Cruises in July and August were cobbled together so quickly, it left cruise lines crunched for time when it came to reviewing exemptions. For cruises leaving in September and October, reports are that the exemptions are arriving quicker so cruisers have plenty of time to get their ducks in a row prior to embarkation.

The #1 Way to Avoid a Denied Cruise Vaccination Exemption

Things may be getting more efficient for cruise lines as they get back into the swing of things, but there a super easy, safe and 100% free way to ensure you’ll be allowed on any cruise line around the world – GET VACCINATED!

Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at protecting people against getting really sick and ending up in the hospital. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday 27th of July that the Pfizer vaccine in particular offered effective rates of 88% against the new Delta variant that’s currently running rampant all over the world. Not only will you be protecting yourself against the virus, but you’ll be helping protect the rest of us as well by mitigating the spread.

Have you been denied a cruise vaccine exemption? Let us know in the comments!