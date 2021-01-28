fbpx

Orlando Ashford Named Executive Chairman of Azamara
Orlando Ashford Named Executive Chairman of Azamara

Evan Gove - January 27, 2021
Evan Gove
January 28, 2021

Cruise Ship Entertainers Collaborate on “Scandalous Nights Variety Show”

One of the best parts about a cruise vacation is the incredible entertainment found on board. From musicians and singers to dancers and even magicians, there’s always a live show to enjoy when you’re cruising. Unfortunately, it’s been a difficult year for entertainers since the cruise industry shut down in March 2020.

Thankfully, producers Marguerite Scott and Jeff Taveggia have partnered with The Empire Stage on North Flagler street in Fort Lauderdale, FL to open the “Scandalous Nights Variety Show” with the goal of giving cruise ship entertainers a place to perform while they wait to get back on board their ships. 

Jeff & Marguerite

“Not having a place to perform is the most difficult thing for entertainers, not only because it is our passion but it is also our livelihood” says Jeff, who has 30 years of experience as a comedian and juggler. 

RELATED: Entertainers Left High and Dry by Jalesh Cruises 

Through her company, Marguerite Scott Entertainment, Marguerite has organized events for a number of major cruise lines. The need to stay safe due to COVID-19 is a priority for the duo. Along with temperature checks and mandatory masks, there will be limited seating at the venue for social distancing. 

“We are starting small and only offering 25 seats per show to stay COVID compliant” she said. Marguerite. “This brings many challenges especially financially”. 

The Empire Stage

There will be a revolving cast with three acts each night. Novelty acts, comedians, singers, burlesque and drag, the best of cruise ship and local talent. The show is for adults with some mature themes, so maybe leave the kids at home! 

Opening weekend for “Scandalous Nights Variety Show” is January 29-31, 2021 and will go through February 28th. The show runs every weekend – Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 5pm. Each show will feature three acts showcasing the best in cruise ship and local entertainment. The show is rated 18 and over and masks are mandatory. You can purchase tickets HERE and use the code SAVE at checkout for $10 off! 

Evan Gove
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department.

