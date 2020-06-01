I’m Hungry to Sail Again…

P&O Cruises, the popular Carnival-owned U.K.-based line, has delayed the launch of its massive, 5,200-passenger ship Iona and the star-studded Ionafest naming celebration until Covid-19’s all-clear is sounded….but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a taste of what’s cooking right now.

For years, P&O has offered its Local Food Heroes program, bringing celebrated chefs like Marco Pierre White, Eric Lanlard and Olly Smith aboard for Q&A sessions, autograph signings, cooking courses, themed shore excursions and more.

When P&O Iona sets sail, acclaimed Spanish chef José Pizarro will climb aboard with the local ingredients he needs to bring the flavors of the ship’s Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands itinerary to life.

But why wait? Bring some Spanish sunshine into your home today with Jose’s delicious tapa recipe, chorizo al vino. And to see Jose preparing the dish himself, check out the video!

Chorizo al Vino Recipe

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 lb. cooking chorizo (spicy or mild)—note: for best result, avoid cured chorizo

1/2 red onion or 1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

5 oz. good quality red wine

2 sprigs thyme

8 oz. chicken or vegetable stock, warmed

Parsley, chopped

Directions:

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to pan, then cook chorizo. Stir continuously for 10 minutes on a low heat.

Add red onion, garlic and thyme and turn up the heat to medium.

Once caramelized, add good quality red wine and leave to reduce on a medium heat for 5-6 minutes.

Add chicken or vegetable stock and leave to reduce for 5 minutes then take off the heat.

Roughly chop a handful of parsley and add to the pan along with a drizzle of olive oil.

Serve with crusty bread.

-Judi Cuervo

Judi Cuervo is a New York City native who fell in love with cruising in 1976 during her first sailing aboard Carnival Cruises’ Mardi Gras. Twenty years later, she began her freelance cruise writing gig and, since that time, has covered mass market, ultra-premium, riverboat and expedition ships for regional, national and international publications as well as cruise websites.