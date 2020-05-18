CRUISE RECIPE: Disney Cruises’ Best Cocktails!

I’m Hungry THIRSTY for a Cruise!

At first, I was baffled. How on earth could Disney Cruise Line have some of the coolest cocktails at sea?

And then I realized that if you’re dealing with as many exuberant kids as Disney does, it’s not surprising that you’d want a stiff drink now and again.

Whether you prefer vodka, bourbon, tequila or rum, we have a Disney cocktail you’re sure to enjoy.

Together, let’s drink a toast to the heroes who are helping through this challenging time: the health professionals, police, firefighters, supermarket workers, bus drivers, train conductors…and, of course, those vital liquor store clerks.

Cheers!

Disney Rose Gold Margarita Cocktail

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Triple Sec

1/2 oz Grenadine

1 oz Vodka

1/2 Oz Raspberry Schnapps Razzmatazz

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and serve.

Balsamic Grande Cocktail

5 Fresh Strawberries, Quartered

1 1/2 oz Agave Nectar

1/2 oz Aged Balsamic Vinegar (the better the quality, the better the cocktail!)

5 oz Grey Goose Vodka

Muddle the strawberries with agave and balsamic vinegar in a mixing glass.

Add vodka and ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Castaway Cay Konk Kooler

1/2 oz. Dark Rum

3/4 oz. Light Rum

1 oz. Passion Fruit Juice

1 oz. Pina Colada Mix

1 oz. Orange Juice

Place all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice.

Prestige Cocktail

1 ½ oz. Spiced Rum

½ oz. Amaro Liqueur

Coca-Cola

1 teaspoon Hibiscus Sugar

3 Diced Lime Wedges

Ice

Combine spiced rum, Amaro Liqueur, Hibiscus Sugar, lime wedges, and Coca-Cola in a glass. Stir and add ice.

Apollo

2 oz. Blanton Kentucky Original Bourbon

¾ oz. Ouzo

1 coriander sprig

6 raspberries

1 oz. agave nectar

1 tsp. honey

Garnish: Coriander sprig

Muddle raspberries, coriander sprig, agave nectar and honey in a glass. Add bourbon, ouzo and crushed ice. Shake and serve in a martini glass.

Aquincum

2 oz. 901 Silver Tequila

1 oz. Grand Marnier

1 oz. fresh lime juice

3 oz. agave nectar

1 pinch paprika

Garnish: rim glass with paprika

Combine 901 Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, paprika and add crushed ice in cocktail shaker. Shake and pour into a martini glass rimmed with paprika.

-Judi Cuervo

Judi Cuervo is a New York City native who fell in love with cruising in 1976 during her first sailing aboard Carnival Cruises’ Mardi Gras. Twenty years later, she began her freelance cruise writing gig and, since that time, has covered mass market, ultra-premium, riverboat and expedition ships for regional, national and international publications as well as cruise websites.